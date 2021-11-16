Timemania 1713 raffles R$1.6 million today; tuesday (16)

Top Stories

Train Travel: Discover the options available in Brazil and the prices

timemania 1713 prize draw of BRL 1.6 million today, tuesday. The prize accumulated because in the last draw held on Saturday there were no winners. Check out all the information about the Lotteries Cash here in the Prime Diary.

To bet, you have until 5pm at Lottery Houses and thus guarantee your participation in this draw. In addition, it accompanies and the draw of the timemania on the internet, on the channel Youtube gives Box.

THE timemania there are raffles three days a week, Tuesday Thursday and Saturday. A single bet with two games of 7 tens and a heart team costs only R$ 3.0. However, you can bet with more numbers and increase your odds, so the bet is more expensive.

Also bet with the timemania, as they are more likely to take prizes along with other players. Purchase the Box in the Lottery Houses or in the online lotteries.

How to bet on Timemania 1713

bet on timemania it’s simple, on the steering wheel you must fill 10 tens. You win prizes hitting 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3 tens and the Heart Team. Plus, you win prizes for hitting the Heart Team.

Another option for players is to bet with the Caixa bolões available at Casas Loterias and Loterias Online. It’s pretty easy and you’re still entitled to multiple bets along with other players. Purchase your shares.

What are the chances of winning the Lottery?

You will have more chances to win increase more tens in your game or participating in sweepstakes. It is very important that the bettor knows that a bigger investment in betting can help him to take the big prize.

In the case of a single bet costing R$3.0 the odds for a bettor are 1 to 26 million. The chances of hitting 6 tens and taking second place are from 1 to 216 thousand.

