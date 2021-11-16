Together in the Emirates, Bolsonaro compares his relationship with Zema to ‘marriage’ – Politics

Just over a month ago, Zema and Bolsonaro were together in Minas Gerais (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) have been carrying out agendas together in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They lead distinguished delegations that went to the Middle East to talk with leaders and businessmen. This Monday (11/15), the two were at the opening of a fair on investments in Brazil; yesterday (11/14), they attended a dinner. Bolsonaro, incidentally, took the opportunity to weave Zema’s affections, comparing their relationship to a “marriage”. Marriage metaphors are one of the president’s favorite resources for setting the level of intimacy with other politicians. “Rdio Itatiaia”, Bolsonaro did not spare Zema’s praise.

“The governor of an important state in Brazil. We speak the same language. We have common interests: he, for his state; I, for Brazil. a marriage, practically. an ally for Brazil. Zema is important for the political picture national,” he said.

The convescote on Emirati soil was offered by the Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais (Fiemg). The organization’s president, Flvio Roscoe, is part of the group that accompanies Zema in search of investments. For the event, businessmen from the state closed a Brazilian steakhouse in Dubai.

On Monday, the duo formed by Zema and Bolsonaro “hit a point” in the



, forum on the attraction of foreign resources. The articulations, in fact, ended up working: the government of Minas Gerais, Fiemg and the Chamber of Shopkeepers of Belo Horizonte (CDL-BH) signed an agreement with the Arab Chamber of Commerce.

The objective is to increase the number of companies installed in Minas Gerais able to reach Muslim countries. Nations that follow these precepts consume only items conforming to religious norms.

“We have already had contact with investors and we are in one of the regions in the world that has the most resources to invest. They are countries that export oil and are looking for new places for investment. We have shown how Minas is a good place to invest and we also talked about our economy Within the logic of food security, which is a factor of concern to them, especially after the pandemic, we have shown that we have land ready for food production,” projected Zema.

Bolsonaro’s delegation in Dubai should stay in the city until tomorrow (11/16). The group includes names such as ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy), Carlos Frana (Foreign Affairs), Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), Walter Braga Netto (Defense). Augusto Heleno, from the Institutional Security Office, is also present, as is the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

The President of the Republic also “charged” federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and senator Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ). Hlio Lopes (PSL-RJ), another federal congressman, and Belo Horizonte councilor Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB) also traveled.

In the delegation headed by Zema, there are representatives of the state secretariat and the Minas Integrated Development Institute (Indi). Matheus Simes, from the General Secretariat, and Fernando Passalio, from the Economic Development portfolio, also participate.

constant cuddling



The “signs” emitted by Bolsonaro towards Zema have become recurrent. In September, when he was in Belo Horizonte to authorize the transfer of federal funds to the subway in the capital, he patted the governor. “How good to have a governor of the stature of Romeu Zema. Zema’s humility is the success of his work in Minas”, said the president. “It was a surprise for us your ascent”, he came to sentence.

An imminent re-election candidate, Zema must remain in the Novo for 2022. Contrary to what the party has done in past elections, the governor will be able to build a coalition with other acronyms. The legend must have Luiz Felipe D’vila in the presidential race. A few days ago, Zema even received an invitation from the MDB.

Bolsonaro, in turn, remains unaffiliated. He was attuned to the Liberal Party (PL) and even had a date to officially join the association’s staff, but disagreements with Chief Valdemar da Costa Neto changed the scenario. The problems go through the control of state directories of PL. Before the problems, however, the relationship with Costa Neto’s party was also compared to a love affair.