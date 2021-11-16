Tonico falls into Dolores’ frame and frees Nélio from Guerra · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will fall into a trap by Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in In Times of the Emperor. An easy prey for the sisters’ plan, the villain will give up forcing Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) to fight in the Paraguay War (1864-1870) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes planned to go aired on November 25th , Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) will be desperate when he finds out that her husband forced his employee to fight the war against the country of Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) and will vent to her older sister.

The doctor will find the decision of the owner of the newspaper O Berro to send to war the only person who could take care of his business strange. Dolores will then have an idea, and Pilar will carry out the plan.

Samuel’s fiancée (Michel Gomes) will go after her brother-in-law. “The people are saying that you enlisted. Congratulations, great civic example… Therefore, I’ll have to take care of the mill alone. We need to solve it…”, the girl will claim.

Machista, Tonico will back up the decision on Nélio. “I’m never going to let a woman, especially you, mess with my farm”, will retort the rogue. “I’m going to ask for a leave of absence from the Third Order and go back to the Recôncavo with my sister”, the health professional will lie.

“Nélio takes care of the farm in my absence”, the villain will fire. “But you said I have to enlist,” the aide counters. “You’re not going to war anymore. You’re going to take care of the mill for me. That’s it. Nélio takes it

account for the mill and you disappear from my sight”, demanded Tonico, leaving Dolores happy with the success of her plan.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

