Author of an assist and scored two goals in Flamengo’s 4-0 rout over São Paulo, Michael ended the 32nd with 7.67 points, reaching the highest score in a single round at the Brasileirão

The little robot Michael is awesome. The Flamengo forward gave an assist and scored two goals in the Flamengo’s 4-0 rout over São Paulo, at Morumbi, and was the highest scorer in the 32nd round in the ESPN Silver Ball Sportingbet 2021 award.

Now with 13 goals, Michael took the lead among the top scorers of the brazilian, leaving Hulk and Gilberto behind.

The awards ceremony of ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Award, at the end of the year, it will be broadcast LIVE for the by ESPN on Star+.

Best player in the 20th round, Michael finished the 32nd round with 7.67 points, reaching the highest score in a single round in this championship, beating Yuri Alberto (International, in the 15th round) and Rodallega (Bahia, in the 19th round), which earned 7.66 points.

With 5.36 points overall, Michael jumped to 4th place among the best strikers and is also in the fight for silver ball in position. Winner of the revelation award in 2019, by Goiás, the 25-year-old striker is close to winning another silver ball.

At the end of this 32nd round, the general selection of silver ball had two changes. In goal, Walter, after the Cuiabá’s defeat by Corinthians, dropped to 3rd position.

Daniel, from Inter, took the lead again. But as he is in Marcelo Lomba’s reserve, he will hardly be able to keep the lead until the end of the competition, since Everson (Atlético-MG) and Weverton (palm trees), are climbing this home straight.

In attack, the novelty was the return of Bruno Henrique (who scored a goal and gave two assists in the rout over São Paulo). Award winner in 2019, the Fla player is once again in the fight between the forwards.

The selection of the Silver Ball after the 32nd round looked like this:

Daniel (International), Aderlan (RB Bragantino), Júnior Alonso (Atlético-MG), Léo Ortiz (RB Bragantino) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG); Willian Arão (Flemish), Edenílson (International), Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG) and Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras); Bruno Henrique (Flemish) and Hulk (Atlético-MG). Coach: Cuca (Atlético-MG).

In addition to Michael and Bruno Henrique, the 32nd round had other players with great performances and who were in the top-5 of the highest scorers.

Among them, Renato Augusto, from the Corinthians (who scored a great goal and gave an assist); Edenílson, from Internacional, who scored the two goals for Colorado in the upset about Athletico-PR; and Yago Felipe, who also scored two in the Fluminense’s turn over Palmeiras.

The 32nd round Silver Ball selection was like this:

Cleiton (RB Bragantino), Aderlan (RB Bragantino), Vítor Mendes (Youth), Luiz Otávio (Ceará) and Lucas Piton (Corinthians); Edenílson (International), Yago Felipe (Fluminense), Renato Augusto (Corinthians) and Ademir (America-MG); Michael (Flemish) and Bruno Henrique (Flemish). Coach: Renato Gaucho (Flemish).

Since 2017, the award has had a score made up of 40% of statistics (the DataESPN Algorithm) + 60% of journalists’ grades.

GOALKEEPER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Daniel International 23 5.31 2nd Everson Atlético-MG 31 5.30 3rd Walter Cuiabá 28 5.25 4th Cleiton RB Bragantino 29 5.24 5th Weverton palm trees 19 5.24

RIGHT SIDE CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Aderlan RB Bragantino 24 5.39 2nd Marian Atlético-MG 19 5.30 3rd Yago Pikachu strength 28 5.27 4th Marcos Rocha palm trees 20 5.22 5th Matheus Flamengo 25 5.19

DEFENDER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Junior Alonso Atlético-MG 18 5.49 2nd Leo Ortiz RB Bragantino 20 5.46 3rd Gustavo Gómez palm trees 19 5.40 4th Rodrigo Caio Flamengo 17 5.34 5th Nathan Silva Atlético-MG 27 5.33

LEFT SIDE CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Guilherme Arana Atlético-MG 21 5.56 2nd Filipe Luís Flamengo 20 5.47 3rd Lucas Crispim strength 24 5.27 4th Marlon America-MG 18 5.16 5th Abner Vinicius Athletic-PR 20 5.06

WHEEL CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Edenilson International 27 5.54 2nd William Aaron Flamengo 29 5.30 3rd Allan Atlético-MG 27 5.28 4th Jair Atlético-MG 23 5.25 5th Rodrigo Dourado International 24 5.21

SOCK CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Nacho Fernández Atlético-MG 22 5.53 2nd Raphael Veiga palm trees 29 5.51 3rd Gustavo Scarpa palm trees 29 5.47 4th to join America-MG 25 5.43 5th Everton Ribeiro Flamengo 19 5.30

ATTACKER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Hulk Atlético-MG 29 5.68 2nd Bruno Henrique Flamengo 21 5.48 3rd Arthur RB Bragantino 25 5.48 4th Michael Flamengo 31 5.36 5th Ytalo RB Bragantino 25 5.22

COACH CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Cuca Atlético-MG 31 6.55 2nd Renato Gaucho Flamengo 22 6.48 3rd Juan Pablo Vojvoda strength 32 6.23 4th Maurice Barbieri RB Bragantino 33 6.23 5th Abel Ferreira palm trees 32 6.19