Top scorer of Brasileirão, Michael is the best of the 32nd round at the ESPN Silver Ball Sportingbet award

Author of an assist and scored two goals in Flamengo’s 4-0 rout over São Paulo, Michael ended the 32nd with 7.67 points, reaching the highest score in a single round at the Brasileirão
The little robot Michael is awesome. The Flamengo forward gave an assist and scored two goals in the Flamengo’s 4-0 rout over São Paulo, at Morumbi, and was the highest scorer in the 32nd round in the ESPN Silver Ball Sportingbet 2021 award.
Now with 13 goals, Michael took the lead among the top scorers of the brazilian, leaving Hulk and Gilberto behind.
The awards ceremony of ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Award, at the end of the year, it will be broadcast LIVE for the by ESPN on Star+.
Best player in the 20th round, Michael finished the 32nd round with 7.67 points, reaching the highest score in a single round in this championship, beating Yuri Alberto (International, in the 15th round) and Rodallega (Bahia, in the 19th round), which earned 7.66 points.
With 5.36 points overall, Michael jumped to 4th place among the best strikers and is also in the fight for silver ball in position. Winner of the revelation award in 2019, by Goiás, the 25-year-old striker is close to winning another silver ball.
At the end of this 32nd round, the general selection of silver ball had two changes. In goal, Walter, after the Cuiabá’s defeat by Corinthians, dropped to 3rd position.
Daniel, from Inter, took the lead again. But as he is in Marcelo Lomba’s reserve, he will hardly be able to keep the lead until the end of the competition, since Everson (Atlético-MG) and Weverton (palm trees), are climbing this home straight.
In attack, the novelty was the return of Bruno Henrique (who scored a goal and gave two assists in the rout over São Paulo). Award winner in 2019, the Fla player is once again in the fight between the forwards.
The selection of the Silver Ball after the 32nd round looked like this:
Daniel (International), Aderlan (RB Bragantino), Júnior Alonso (Atlético-MG), Léo Ortiz (RB Bragantino) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG); Willian Arão (Flemish), Edenílson (International), Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG) and Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras); Bruno Henrique (Flemish) and Hulk (Atlético-MG). Coach: Cuca (Atlético-MG).
In addition to Michael and Bruno Henrique, the 32nd round had other players with great performances and who were in the top-5 of the highest scorers.
Among them, Renato Augusto, from the Corinthians (who scored a great goal and gave an assist); Edenílson, from Internacional, who scored the two goals for Colorado in the upset about Athletico-PR; and Yago Felipe, who also scored two in the Fluminense’s turn over Palmeiras.
The 32nd round Silver Ball selection was like this:
Cleiton (RB Bragantino), Aderlan (RB Bragantino), Vítor Mendes (Youth), Luiz Otávio (Ceará) and Lucas Piton (Corinthians); Edenílson (International), Yago Felipe (Fluminense), Renato Augusto (Corinthians) and Ademir (America-MG); Michael (Flemish) and Bruno Henrique (Flemish). Coach: Renato Gaucho (Flemish).
Since 2017, the award has had a score made up of 40% of statistics (the DataESPN Algorithm) + 60% of journalists’ grades.