Towards 12 thousand? SpaceX has launched more than 1,800 Starlink satellites into orbit

Last Saturday (13) SpaceX launched its 25th launch this year, sending 53 new Starlink satellites into orbit using a Falcon 9 rocket, at 9:19 am (Eastern time). This was also the 9th flight of this particular reusable booster, which landed on the marine platform after leaving the satellites in orbit.

The B1058 booster is the same one that took NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Demo-2 mission in May 2020. Upon being recovered after eight reuses, Elon Musk’s company reached the milestone of 87 successful first stage Falcon 9 recoveries.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In other key numbers for SpaceX, this is Falcon 9’s 128th first-stage flight overall, and Falcon 9’s 23rd launch this year alone. It was also the company’s second rocket to be launched in a single week — the launch of the Crew-3 mission, which took four astronauts to the ISS, took place two days earlier.

With the shipment of the new batch, SpaceX already has 1,844 Starlink satellites in orbit, if we consider the initial test versions. The company’s initial target was 1,440 satellites for the beta phase, but SpaceX plans to build its constellation with at least 12,000 satellites in orbit.

Source: Space.com