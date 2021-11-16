Training for sex worker students that sparked controversy at a British university

by

Silhouette of high heels near a stationary car.

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

British students complain about the high cost of education that forces many to seek parallel jobs, including in the sex industry

The University of Durham, in northwest England, has come out in defense of its decision to provide training for students involved in sexual work after it came under fire from high-ranking British government.

The controversy began last week, when the university’s Student Union sent an email inviting employees and students to a two-tier training, aimed at people working in the sex industry.

“Students who are sex workers should have no barriers to accessing support that is well-informed and free from prejudice,” the email said. “The guild’s position on students in sex work is clear: support, well-informed counselling, destigmatization and collaboration with specialist organizations.”

The training sessions, according to the university, were aimed at ensuring the safety of students and were designed at the request of “a small number of concerned students”.