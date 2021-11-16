Travis Scott: 9-year-old child dies seriously injured at rapper concert; know details

My God, how sad! Died this Sunday (14), the little Ezra Blount, only 9 years old, after complications from serious injuries he suffered at the show AstroWorld Festival, by rapper Travis Scott, held on November 5th. With this game, the number of people killed in the event’s tragedy rises to 10. Eight of them died at the performance site, and a 22-year-old student died last Thursday (11), after being hospitalized for days.

“The Blount family is mourning the incomprehensible loss of their precious son. This shouldn’t have been the result of taking the child to a show, what should have been a joyous party. Ezra’s death is absolutely painful. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But we are in solidarity with the family, in sadness and in prayer”, said attorney Ben Crump, who represents the child’s father, Treston Blount, in the lawsuit against Travis Scott and the prosecutor responsible for organizing the event.

In fact, Treston was with his son on the show at the time of the tragedy. In his accounts granted to ABC13, Blount explained that he and Ezra had stayed deeper in the audience, precisely because they believed it would be calmer. He placed the boy on his shoulders as the countdown started. However, when Travis Scott’s show started, the crowd would have ‘multiplied’ and caused a huge push and pull. “My son passed out from the pressure applied to him during the show and Ezra fell into the crowd. When my son woke up, Ezra wasn’t there.” detailed the child’s paternal grandfather, Bernon Blount, to the Associated Press.

Although US authorities have already started investigations, it remains to be explained how the Astroworld Festival’s attendance has increased disproportionately overnight. Also, police are investigating reports that a person injected drugs into other spectators during Travis Scott’s performance. Parallel to this, The New York Times claimed that the rapper was warned in advance of “potential dangers” at the festival. Eight people, including two teenagers, were killed at the festival site, 25 were hospitalized, and at least 300 were injured.

State of health was extremely delicate.

On November 9th, The Wrap gave details of the lawsuit that was filed by Treston Blount against Travis Scott and the AstroWorld Festival organizers. Medical reports on Ezra’s critical situation and other details of the child’s father’s statements were attached to the documents. According to Treston, the son was “kicked, trampled and nearly crushed to death”. He also added that he saw unconscious people being lifted by friends and strangers so they could “surf” in their hands to safety.

The little boy was in an induced coma, using life support devices in an attempt to combat brain, liver and kidney trauma. Doctors even claimed the sequelae could be “catastrophic”, suspecting they would have lifelong effects. “This child and his family will face a trauma that will change their lives from this day forward, a reality that no one expects when purchasing concert tickets. Concerts and music festivals like this one are intended to be a safe place for people of all ages to enjoy music in a controlled environment. None of this was true about the Astroworld Festival”, attorney Ben Crump said in a statement.

Number of processes multiplies

Last week, Travis Scott had already become the target of 12 lawsuits over the tragedy on the show. But according to The Wrap this Monday, that number has already risen to 100 lawsuits, almost all filed by Ben Crump and his team on behalf of several other victims of that fateful night. Treston Blount’s lawsuit charges the defendants with negligence in crowd control during the Astroworld Festival; failure to provide adequate medical care, hiring, training, supervision and retention, among other acts of disregard for the safety and well-being of the attending public.

Little Ezra’s father wants to take the case to the jury and asks for damages in the amount of US$ 1 million, about R$ 5.4 million, considering the current value of the dollar in Brazil. “We plan to hold everyone who participated in this festival accountable for the horrific and traumatic injuries this helpless child suffered. Organizers have a duty and responsibility to protect their customers and control the crowd when it gets out of hand. It’s outrageous that it took so long to stop the show, as many of these deaths and injuries could likely have been avoided or mitigated.”, declared attorney Alex Hilliard, who also works on the lawsuit alongside Ben Crump.

Travis Scott commented on tragedy

The rapper spoke on social media on November 6, and said he is collaborating with the Houston Police Department in the investigations. “I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night. My prayers are with the families and with everyone impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival”, wrote Travis.

“Houston police have my full support as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working with the Houston community to heal and support families in need. Thanks to Houston Police, Fire and NRG Park for their prompt response and support. Love you all”, informed.

In addition to reimbursing Astroworld’s audience, Travis also said that he intends to cover all of the victims’ funeral costs and that he had joined “BetterHelp” to provide free online therapy for those affected by the tragedy. “These are the first of many steps Travis plans to take to help those affected throughout the grief and recovery process.” the rapper’s representatives told NBC News.