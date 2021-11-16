Treasury Direct: interest on government bonds decreases on this 3rd; inflation paper maturing in 2055 is traded again

(marchmeena29/GettyImages)

SAO PAULO – The market for public bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto operates with a drop in rates this Tuesday (16th), when business returns after the holiday. Investors are monitoring upward revisions in inflation projections for this year and next, together with the prospects for lower growth in economic activity in 2021 and 2022, according to data from the Focus Report.

Even in the face of worsening estimates for inflation and GDP, the median of economists’ projections for the Selic this year and next was maintained at 9.25% per year and 11% per year, respectively, according to the Today’s edition of the Focus Report.

Also pay attention to the presentation of the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index, known as the IBC-Br, which dropped 0.27% in September, in line with market expectations.

In the Treasury Direct, in the first update of the morning, the Prefixed Treasury 2024 offered a return of 11.80% per year, slightly below the 11.82% per year seen on Friday (12). For the third day in a row, the bond returns less than 12% per year.

At the same time, the profitability offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2031 was 11.53% per year – the same value seen in the previous session. As a result, the difference between the return on the shorter-term (2024) and the longer-term (2031) bond reached 27 bps in the morning, against 50 bps on days of greater stress last week.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2035 and 2045 was 5.15% per year, below the 5.19% registered last Friday. After several days without trading due to the proximity of the coupon payment, which occurred in the last 12, the Treasury IPCA+ 2055 with semiannual interest was again traded and offered real interest of 5.27% per annum in the first update of the morning.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Tuesday morning (16):

Focus and IBC-Br reports

Among the highlights of the economic agenda are the projections presented in the Focus Report of the Central Bank. The financial market raised estimates for this year’s inflation for the 32nd week, this time from 9.33% to 9.77%. Expectations for 2022 also worsened, from 4.63% to an increase of 4.79%, in the 17th consecutive increase.

Inflationary pressures and the worsening fiscal scenario have pressured the monetary authority to raise interest rates more quickly. The expectation, according to economists consulted by the BC, is that the Selic will end the year at 9.25% and the next, at 11% per year, without changes in relation to the previous survey. This implies a new increase of 1.5 percentage points in the basic interest rate at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in December, the last of the year.

This Tuesday, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, recognized that inflation accelerated and had a quantitative and qualitative worsening in all aspects and, therefore, highlighted that the job of the monetary authority is difficult.

“It is important to be realistic and understand how widespread inflation is and the BC’s work will be difficult”, he said, while participating in a panel at the IX Legal Forum in Lisbon, in the Portuguese capital.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, the Focus Report also showed that there was a worsening in expectations for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, from 4.93% to 4.88%, and for 2022, of growth of 1% to 0.93%.

Also presented today were data from the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), which showed that the indicator had a drop of 0.27% in September compared to August, according to seasonally adjusted data.

The projection according to the Refinitiv survey was for a drop of 0.30% in the monthly comparison, compared to previous data showing a low of 0.15% and which was revised on Tuesday to a decline of 0.29%.

As a result, in the third quarter, economic activity measured by the BC retreated 0.14%. Already in the last 12 months, the activity advanced 4.22%.

PEC of Precatório, Bolsonaro and PL

Meanwhile, on the political scene, investors are following the discussion of measures with a focus on the approaching election year. During an interview in Dubai on Monday (15), president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated that the slack in the spending ceiling to be created by the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório can also be used for readjustment of federal employees.

“We can serve the most needy population, we can meet the budget issue, and we are even thinking, given the space that is left, about serving the servers in part,” said Bolsonaro. The readjustment, however, is not well regarded by the economic team, as it could generate a ripple effect in other categories and, therefore, further impact the fiscal scenario.

The salary of federal employees has been frozen since 2019 and civil service exams are suspended, aiming to contain public expenses this year.

Another issue that has once again raised some concern among political allies is President Jair Bolsonaro’s party affiliation. Yesterday, Bolsonaro gave a period of two to three weeks to decide whether to actually sign the affiliation with the PL or give up. He also made it clear that releasing affiliates in some states to make local deals does not please him.

“I have a limit. I expect to marry or break off the engagement in two three weeks at most, but I hope to get married and be happy”, he said.

external radar

On the international scene, Asian stock exchanges had mixed results this Tuesday. Investors reacted to a virtual meeting between Joe Biden, president of the United States, and Xi Jinping, president of China.

The meeting marked the closest communication between the two leaders since Biden took office in January, and was followed by public statements by the leaders, who emphasized ways to avoid conflict, despite identifying points of tension.

Investors hoped the meeting would help stabilize ties between China and the US by opening talks on areas of conflict.

In Europe, investors reflect the GDP of the euro zone, released during the morning, which was 2.2% in the third quarter and 3.7% in the annual comparison, in line with projections.

