TV Globo will broadcast two games live today (16); see which ones

Despite the unusual day, Globo will broadcast two matches live today (15). Even more unusual will be the schedule of one of them. To curb the audience of Jovem Pan News, the station will air the duel between Athletico x Atlético-MG, valid by Brasileirão, at 4 pm (GMT).

Globo withdrew from going to court to prevent Jovem Pan from broadcasting the Brasileirão match. However, he changed the departure time so that it can also be shown on Open TV for the state of Minas.

In addition to this game, the network will also have the derby between Argentina and Brazil, valid for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. The match will be shown for the entire country, at 20:30 (GMT).

CHECK OUT THE GAMES THAT TV GLOBO BROADCAST TODAY:

4 pm – Athletico-PR x Atlético-MG (Brazilian Championship Serie A)

Broadcast: TV Globo to Minas Gerais

8:30 pm – Argentina x Brazil (Eliminations)

Broadcast: TV Globo

Narration: Galvão Bueno

Comments: Casagrande and Roger Flores

Report: Eric Faria and Guilherme Pereira

