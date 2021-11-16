Twitter expands free data access for app developers

O twitter announced on Monday (15) that it will expand free access to social network data to help software developers develop tools and products that can promote safer online conversations or select content.

The move is part of Twitter’s growing efforts over the past year to decentralize the company, a vision aimed at giving users more control over what they see in their Twitter feeds or offering new ways to share content on the site, he said. Amir Shevat, product director for the development platform, in an interview.

The initiative to increase developer access is also happening while Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies face global pressure on how their algorithms favor certain types of content, and on the roles of platforms in allowing the circulation of disinformation or hate speech.

Starting Monday, developers will be able to access data on up to 2 million tweets a month through Twitter’s programming interface (API) at no cost.

The company also changed its API policy to allow for more use cases, including removing restrictions to compete with Twitter, Shevat said.