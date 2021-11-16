Uganda Explosions Leave Dead | World

Two explosions in central Kampala, the Ugandan capital, killed at least two people and set several cars on fire this Tuesday (16), local television reported.

NTV Uganda said dozens of people were injured, one too close to parliament and one close to the central police station. The parliament was emptied, the television station reported.

An NTV Uganda reporter said he saw two bodies. The cause of the explosions remains unclear.

2 of 2 Police isolate area where explosion occurred in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, on 16 November — Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters Police isolate area where explosion occurred in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, on November 16 — Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

A Ugandan military spokeswoman, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, told Reuters there were multiple explosions and multiple casualties, but did not give further details.

Irene Nakasiita, a spokeswoman for the Uganda Red Cross, said she would release information about the blasts later. Uganda’s police spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ugandan soldiers are fighting al-Shabaab insurgents linked to al Qaeda in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping force. The Al Shabaab group has carried out several deadly attacks in Uganda.

Below is a 2018 video of an Al Shabaab attack in Somalia.

Al Shabaab terrorists attack government building in Somalia

Last month, Islamic State made its first claim for an explosion in Uganda. That bomb killed a waitress at a restaurant.