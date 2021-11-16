UN responds to Musk after request for plan to end hunger

× Elon Musk

In late October, the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk (photo) — the richest man in the world — offered to sell $6.6 billion in shares of the company and donate them to the UN World Food Program if the organization could explain on Twitter how that money would be spent.

In response to Musk, the organization presented earlier this month a summary of how it would split the funds and said 43 countries would be helped. On this Monday (15), the head of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley, gave new details on Twitter.

“You asked for a clear plan and open books. Here it is! We’re ready to talk to you — and anyone else — who really wants to save lives.” tweeted Beasley, who tagged Tesla’s CEO and provided a link to a page on the WFP website titled “A unique appeal for billionaires.”

In the plan, Beasley explains in four paragraphs how much the $6.6 billion would be spent. According to the head of the UN World Food Program, US$3.5 billion would be used for food and delivery logistics, US$2 billion would be distributed in cash and food stamps, and the rest (US$1.1 billion) would be intended for regional and global operations.

