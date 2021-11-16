Understand how the ninth farm will be formed

The farmer of the week, for the third time, Gui Araujo, has the mission to indicate a right pawn for the hot seat of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), tonight. The ex-MTV, got rid of the farm last week, guaranteed immunity and is going to send a colleague in confinement straight to the stool.

Dynho Alves won the fire test and guaranteed two powers: the red and yellow flame. The one with the red flame was revealed: the owner of this power must choose a farmer, this farmer cannot be vetoed against the farmer’s test.

The power of the yellow flame will only be discovered during the formation of the garden. Dynho will choose one and deliver the other to a fellow inmate.

Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes, who were also in the dispute, lost the race, went straight to the bay and pulled Dayane Mello and MC Gui. One of the four will be pulled straight to the stool in the garden.

It is worth remembering that Aline Mineiro and Dynho Alves participated in a dynamic and gained benefits for the hot seat. Dynho won an immunity and Aline voted two pesos.

Farmer’s Indication

Valentina was worried about the risk of being nominated for the field by the farmer of the week, Gui Araujo, and talked to him and MC Gui about the next hot seat.

The ex-stage assistant asked, “Just so I can rest easy, do you mean you have me, and some other options?” and the pawn nodded: “At least three more options I have. You know what? At least.”

Despite the fights, Araujo also said that Valentina is one of his closest participants in the game: “You don’t bother me at all here. On the contrary, you are a person very close to me.”

The farmer of the week also cited priorities: “But I have my priorities, so like, if you have to go with MC Gui or you, it’s fair. For example. Like, if you have to go with me or Aline, you’ll choose me for go. And it’s normal, understand?”.

Farm 2021: Gui Araujo calms Valentina about the farm Image: Playback/Playplus

At another time, Gui revealed that he intends to nominate Valentina for the ninth farm.

Dayane Mello wanted to know who Araujo’s indication is: “You’re going to put Valentina in, right?” and the pawn declared: “Probably”.

At the gym, Day asked Bill to surprise him with his vote and the farmer nodded:

Why don’t you surprise this farm? Surprise, man. Modify this game.

“That’s what I’m going to do,” fired the former MTV.

Who hasn’t gone to the farm yet?

The pedestrians have not yet defined who are the targets for the vote, but there is an option of a list of two names that can be voted on with the justification of not even having felt the butterflies in the stomach of facing a popular vote for the reality show.

So far, Dynho Alves and Mileide Mihaile have managed to escape the program’s eight farms. Dynho gained immunity in a dynamic, but Mileide is available to go to the eighth hot seat.

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile is the member of the list with the least risk of entering this current hot seat that is about to be formed.

Elected several times by UOL’s audience as the most loved on the reality show, Safadão’s ex-wife was considered by Dayane Mello and MC Gui for the baia, but the model and the funkeiro ended up falling into trouble.

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile in the game of discord Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Check out the pawns that can be voted for swidden — until the power of the yellow flame kicks in.

Valentina Francavilla

Aline Mineiro

Rich Melquiades

Sthe Matos

Mileide Mihaile

Until the opening of the yellow flame, in addition to the farmer Gui Araujo, Dynho Alves is also immune.