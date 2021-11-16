Understand why large companies are deciding to split

Breaking up is the newest craze for gigantic global companies. Johnson & Johnson, Toshiba and GE announced plans to split into multiple entities last week. The trend may just be starting.

Conglomerates are big and heavy. Wall Street hates them because he doesn’t know how to evaluate them properly. Presidents and corporate boards are finally getting the message: flexible is the new big.

The division of Johnson & Johnson into two companies – one for its consumer products and one for its medicines and medical devices – is the latest change in the healthcare industry. Many other large pharmaceutical companies, including to do, Merck and GlaxoSmithKline, have had major separations in recent years or have plans to do so.

Investors are willing to pay a higher price for fast-growing drug, biotechnology and medical device businesses than generics and branded consumer products. At actions J&J’s rose nearly 2% in early trading on Friday (12).

But as the Toshiba and GE divisions show, corporate divorces aren’t limited to the healthcare industry.

“To survive and keep pace with market trends, companies need to look at what their most profitable lines of business are and where they should spend most of their time and focus,” said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi, in an interview with CNN Business.

“The competition is fierce. Sometimes you have to break it up to rebuild it,” Young added.