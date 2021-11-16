Unemployment expected to remain high through 2026, survey says | Economy

Rafael Neddermeyer/Public Photos work card

Nothing is so bad that it can not get worse. A survey shows that the current scenario of low growth and deterioration in the economy could keep the unemployment rate high for a decade in Brazil.



This is shown by an analysis carried out by economist Bráulio Borges, from the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre) of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), based on projections from a report by the Latin Focus Consensus.



According to Folha de S. Paulo, the economist estimated that full employment should be between 8% and 10%. But this should only happen after 2026, when the unemployment rate is expected to drop to 10.1%.



Based on the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), the publication recalls that the most recent period of unemployment below this level was between 2012, the first year of the survey, and 2014, during the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government. Then came the recession in 2015, which culminated in the growth of unemployment in the first half of 2016. Since then, the country has gone through the governments of Michel Temer (MDB) and now of Jair Bolsonaro (no party), but the scenery did not change.



“To return to full employment in 2026, GDP would have to grow at 2.2% from 2022 onwards, on average. But we already know that Brazil will not grow even close to that next year, and expectations are reduced to every week, due to the tightening of interest rates, high dollar, political noise and uncertainty regarding the next election,” explained Borges, according to the newspaper. Therefore, the economist believes that the high unemployment rates will extend for at least the next five years.