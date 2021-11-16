Unesp 2022 entrance exam: see official feedback for the 2nd day of the 1st phase exam | São Paulo

The organization warns that the exam has several versions of the test book and, below, the feedback is presented for general dissemination. Candidates must consult the Vunesp website (www.vunesp.com.br) for the version of the test they took.

Check out the second day’s feedback:

According to professor Vera Lúcia Antunes, the Objective’s pedagogical coordinator, the test on this second day was “creative” and can be evaluated as a little more difficult for having “interdisciplinarity as a keynote”. “It required careful reading from the student,” he said.

“The Unesp test was a very well-done test, it deserves congratulations for being creative, a test that manages to cover a wide range of topics. In all subjects, we will find a variety, a wide range of requested subjects that can really assess the preparation of the student, to know if the student had a good education in his/her school life, mainly in high school. All the questions have texts, graphics, maps, cartoons, cartoons, an old cartoon, even from history,” said the teacher.

The second day of the test of the first phase of the 2022 entrance exam at the São Paulo State University (Unesp), held this Monday (15), had 9.1% abstention, as announced by the organization of the event. On Sunday (14), the first day of tests, abstention was 7.4%.

A total of 69,030 students registered for the two-day exams, who took the exam in 35 cities, 31 of which in the state of São Paulo. The final result of the entrance exam comes out on January 27th.

The division of candidates into two days of testing in the first phase followed the same model as the 2021 entrance exam, adopted due to the pandemic. At the first day, it was applied to 38,660 candidates from biological courses, while, on the second day, 30,370 candidates from the exact sciences and humanities courses would take the test, in addition to the trainers.

In total, they are in dispute 7,690 vacancies in the institution’s courses offered in 24 cities from all regions of the state (see full list below).

The second phase will be applied on December 19th (Sunday) for all courses. O final result will be released on January 27, 2022.

Unesp courses are offered in the following cities: Araçatuba (140 places), Araraquara (855), Assis (405), Bauru (1,085), Botucatu (600), Dracena (80), Franca (410), Guaratinguetá (310) , Ilha Solteira (470), Itapeva (80), Jaboticabal (280), Marília (475), Ourinhos (90), Presidente Prudente (640), Registro (80), Rio Claro (485), Rosana (80), São João da Boa Vista (80), São José do Rio Preto (460), São José dos Campos (120), São Paulo (185), São Vicente (80), Sorocaba (80) and Tupã (120).

The Vacancy Reserve System for Public Basic Education (SRVEBP) allocates 50% of the vacancies in each Unesp undergraduate course to students who have completed secondary education in public schools, with 35% of the vacancies in this system being allocated to candidates who declare themselves black, brown or indigenous.