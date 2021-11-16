Unimed RJ must indemnify a morbidly obese client who had bariatric surgery denied

Unimed RJ was ordered to indemnify a morbidly obese patient and, with comorbidities associated with it, for refusing to cover the gastroplasty procedure, better known as bariatric surgery. The decision was taken by the 2nd Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ).

The medical report presented by the plaintiff Maria Teresa Guadalupe, attested that the disease has evolved over the years, presenting comorbidities such as esophagitis, hypertension, diabetes and sleep apnea, and the patient has already undergone other clinical treatments, without success .

According to the psychological, nutritional and cardiological reports, presented in the case file (0200026-11.2020.8.19.0001), it is shown that she is able to undergo the intervention.

For the judges of the 2nd Civil Chamber, the refusal of the health plan is not justified and it is their duty to provide coverage for treatments requested by the doctor who assists the patient.

According to the magistrates, who denied the insurer’s appeal, the patient’s psychological integrity and well-being were significantly affected, since Unimed Rio left her helpless at the time when she most needed treatment. As a result, the indemnity payment fixed at the amount of R$ 8 thousand was maintained.

With information from the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro.

