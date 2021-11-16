Upward movement for coffee remains firm in NY and concerns about the downturn…

Market started the shy day, outlining profit-taking movement, but turned around with uncertainties about the offer for next year

After ending the previous week with significant appreciation, the Arabica coffee futures market on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US) started the day testing both sides of the table, but it is showing signs that the positive side is stronger.

At around 10:45 am (GMT) March/22 it had a high of 1.62%, worth 225.55 cents/lbp, May/22 rose 1.57%, quoted at 225.95 cents/lbp, July/22 registered an appreciation of 1.57%, traded at 226.10 cents/lbp.

Business continues to be sustained by concerns about the global supply of coffee. In addition to crops with low productive potential in Brazil, weather conditions in other producing countries also concern the sector. The Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced last week that there is a 90% chance of La Niña in the coming months, which could increase the volume of rain in Colombia and Vientã, bringing more problems to the sector. Logistic bottlenecks are also on the radar of the entire production sector, supporting prices.