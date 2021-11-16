US Condemns Russia’s ‘Irresponsible’ Space Missile Test – News

The United States criticized Russia on Monday (15) for carrying out a missile test that exploded one of the Russian satellites, causing debris considered a threat to astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

“Earlier today, Russia irresponsibly conducted a destructive anti-satellite missile test against one of its own satellites,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said, calling Moscow’s behavior “dangerous and irresponsible.”

According to the spokesman, the action “generated more than 1,500 traceable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces of orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations.”

Without detailing whether Washington is considering possible retaliatory measures, Price said the United States “would make it clear that it will not tolerate this type of activity.”

The launch of the missile “clearly shows that Russia’s claims that it opposes the militarization of space are false and hypocritical,” Price added.

The test of Russia’s anti-satellite weapon (Asat) is a rare show of force by Moscow, criticized by the space community because of the risk it poses to crews in low-Earth orbit.

The United States and Russia have maintained strong space ties since the end of the Cold War, despite the Rising political tensions in recent years.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said “the immediate concern is the debris, which is now floating and could become a danger, including to the International Space Station.”

“We are closely examining the kind of medium that Russia seems to want to develop, which could pose a threat not only to our national security interests, but also to other nations’ security incentives with space travel,” he said.

Earlier, US Space Command, the Pentagon’s arm, reported that a “debris-generating incident in outer space” was being investigated, prompting ISS astronauts to prepare for a possible evacuation of the facility.

THE Nasa He has not yet commented on the incident, but his Russian counterpart Roscomos downplayed the incident.

“Everything is normal”

“The object’s orbit, which forced the crew today to move towards the spacecraft according to standard procedure, has moved away from the ISS’s orbit. The station is in the green zone,” the Russian agency said on Twitter.

“Friends, everything is normal with us! We continue to work according to the space program,” Anton Shkaplerov, current commander of the Moscow outpost, said on Twitter.

During the incident, NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron of NASA and Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency stayed on their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for safety, according to a more recent report by Spaceflight Now.

At the same time, Russian cosmonauts Shkaplerov, Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei boarded a Soyuz spacecraft in the Russian segment.

Both spacecraft can be used as lifeboats to bring the crew back to Earth in an emergency. ISS currently has seven people on board.