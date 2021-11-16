Vaccinated with Janssen should take a second dose, says Saúde

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that all adults vaccinated with Janssen, which until then had a single application, should receive one more dose. Thus, Janssen is being treated in practice as a vaccine that requires two doses against covid-19.

According to Queiroga, an interval of two months of application between doses will be observed. “Over time, we started to have information about this immunizing agent from Janssen, which has technology very similar to that of AstraZeneca and requires the second dose,” he said.

This second dose is of the same immunizing agent. And the booster dose wouldn’t be that second, it would be a booster dose later on, five months later, with a different immunizing agent.”

Marcelo Queiroga

The Covid-19 Coping Secretary, Rosana Leite de Melo, said that the decision of the break was inspired by the directive of the United States. “Those who took Janssen will complete the vaccination schedule. They will take two doses, with the interval being two months. Janssen arrived in June and July, so we are within the expected time”, he said.

The expectation of Health is to start distributing Janssen vaccines on Friday (19), but there is still no forecast when states and municipalities will make them available for application. Last week, a batch of 1 million doses of Janssen was sent to Brazil, part of the 36.2 million vaccines provided by the pharmaceutical company by the Ministry of Health until December 2021.

Third dose for all adults

The main announcement made today by Queiroga is that all adults in Brazil will be eligible for a third dose when they complete 5 months since the last vaccine against the coronavirus. Before, the application of the additional immunizing agent was only allowed for the elderly, immunosuppressed and health professionals.

The definition of calendar for application and division of age groups depends on each state and municipality. The Ministry’s preference is for the application of Pfizer as a booster dose, and the folder provides for the heterologous scheme. In other words: whoever completed the vaccine scheme with a brand will preferably receive an additional dose from another manufacturer.

The Ministry of Health estimates that, in November, more than 12.4 million Brazilians are able to take a third vaccine. So far, 12,016,907 booster doses have been applied in Brazil, according to data collected by the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part, based on data provided by the state health departments.