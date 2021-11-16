Vaccine against Covid-19 continues in Basic Health Units this Tuesday (16) – Wake Up City

Published on 11/15/2021 21:26.

Photo: Marcelo Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

wake up city

The Municipal Health Department (SMS), will apply the first, second and third doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, this Tuesday (16), in Health Units in the city.

People over 18 years old (born until November 16, 2003), pregnant and postpartum women – also in this age group – can receive the first dose of the vaccine exclusively at the Parque Ipê I, II and III Family Health Unit, linked to the Health Program on time, from 8am to 9pm. It is necessary to present RG, CPF and proof of residence. Check out how the immunization of other groups is:

FIRST DOSE IN ADOLESCENTS BETWEEN 12 AND 17 YEARS

Adolescents between 12 and 17 years old can receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, in the districts, in the Basic Health Units Irmã Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensary Santana and Subaé, from 8 am to 4 pm and in the Family Health Units, linked to the Programa Saúde na Hora, from 8 am to 9 pm. Adolescents must be 12 years old, and it is not possible to vaccinate those who have not reached the age recommended by the Ministry of Health.

SECOND DOSE CORONAVAC AND ASTRAZENECA/OXFORD

Vaccination of people who are in the recommended period for applying the second dose of Coronavac vaccine and for those who need to take the second dose of Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine by November 20th, will be in the districts, in the Social Center Family Health Units Urbano (CSU), Parque Ipê I, II and III, Caseb II, Baraúnas, Jardim Cruzeiro, Alto do Papagaio, Asa Branca III, Campo Limpo II, Aviary I and II, Conceição II, Feira VI-I and II, Francisco Pinto , George Américo III, IV and Campo Limpo IV, Rua Nova II, III and Barroquinha, Santo Antônio dos Prazeres I and II, Tomba I and III, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Vaccination will also be available for this group in the Basic Health Units of Irmã Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensary Santana and Subaé, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and in Family Health Units linked to the Programa Saúde na Hora, from 8:00 am at 9 pm. It is mandatory to present the vaccination card with proof of the first dose, ID, CPF, SUS card and proof of residence.

BOOST DOSE FOR ELDERLY OVER 60 YEARS OF AGE AND IMMUNOSUPPRESSED PATIENTS (UP TO THE LAST STOCK)

The booster dose is intended for seniors over 60 who have taken the second dose 6 months ago. Immunosuppressed patients can also be immunized with medical report, who are 28 days old since they took the second dose (medical report required).

The application this Monday will be in the Basic Health Units Irmã Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensary Santana and Subaé, from 8 am to 4 pm. To receive the third dose, you must present your ID, CPF, vaccination booklet with proof of the second dose and proof of residence.

Check the address of the Saúde na Hora Family Health Units:

USF Campo Limpo I, V and VI: Rua Hosita Serafim, S/N, Campo Limpo district.

USF Liberdade I, II and III: Rua El Salvador, S/N, Feira VII neighborhood.

USF Queimadinha I, II and III: Rua Pernambuco, S/N, Queimadinha neighborhood.

USF Parque Ipê I, II and III: Rua Ilha do Retiro, S/N, Parque Ipê district.

USF Videiras I, II and III: Rua Iguatemi, S/N, Mangabeira district.