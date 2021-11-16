Valentina exposes that Dayane broke the rule, but was not expelled · TV News

Valentina Francavilla said that Dayane Mello broke a rule of A Fazenda 13, but was not expelled from the rural reality show. In a conversation with Aline Mineiro, the Italian explained that the production called the model to forbid her to talk about having torn a blouse of Rico Melquiades with a knife. “It was heavy,” he said.

The conversation started with Ratinho’s ex-stage assistant asking to go to the farm because she wants to leave the program. Halfway through, Valentina let out that Dayane was also worried, but Aline didn’t understand, as the model was never afraid to go to the hot seat.

“It’s something else she’s worried about,” said the Italian, before whispering that she couldn’t speak. “If it’s something that’s already done, why can’t you tell me?” asked the ex-panicat. “Because they [produção] they say that we are not complying with the rule, that we cannot talk about it,” replied Peppe’s mother.

After finishing the combinations on the farm, Valentina ended up whispering that Dayane used a knife, which is considered a melee weapon, to rip Rico’s jacket open. “I can’t believe it. Where is it?” asked Aline. “With the towels”, delivered the ex-SBT.

“It’s him [Rico] Have you seen it?” asked the digital influencer; Valentina shook her head. “I think that attitude is ridiculous,” snapped Aline.

What is V saying that the international model is worried about something else? Something heavy, that the production doesn’t let them talk? #The farm#Fireproof pic.twitter.com/aVgmTKnpDK — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 16, 2021

