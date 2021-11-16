Vasco draws with Vila Nova and reaches six consecutive games without winning – 11/15/2021

Vasco completed six consecutive games without knowing what it’s like to win, drawing 2-2 with Vila Nova tonight (15), at Oba stadium, in Goiânia, for the 36th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Tigre’s goals were scored by Padro Bambu and Clayton, while Morato and Daniel Amorim scored by Trem-Bala da Colina.

With the result, Vila Nova accumulates 45 points and remains in 14th position, depending only on itself in the next round to say goodbye once and for all to the risk of relegation. Vasco, who only completed the table, was in 9th position, with 48 points.

In the next round, Vila Nova will host Londrina, on Friday (19), at 9:30 pm. Vasco receives Remo, on the same day, but a little earlier, at 7pm.

It was ok: Nene appears all the time

Nenê was Vasco’s man in almost all the offensive plays that came out of a cross or long balls, even if they didn’t result in anything most of the time. He tried, hit some passes, but he couldn’t do the main thing, which was to score and guarantee victory. Not out of total demerit, but thanks to a rival defense that decided to close after opening the scoreboard.

Bad: Clayton misses passes and hinders possible victory

Even though he scored the equaliser, Vila Nova’s Clayton was definitely not on his best night at the Brasileirão and it took Pedro Bambu, his teammate, to solve the game a few times. Over the 90 minutes, the striker hit only 25% of the passes and lost just over 13 balls, which made new offensive creations on the part of Tigre difficult.

Daniel Amorim leaves his room for Vasco

Daniel Amorim was substituted after feeling pain in his thigh, but before leaving the field and giving way to Figueiredo, he scored his fourth goal for Vasco this season, all of them in the Serie B of the Brasileirão.

Vila Nova opens the scoreboard and closes on the field

Vila Nova opened the scoring in a quick move that had a little lack of attention in Vasco’s defense. After that, the team practically started to just hold back the Rio team’s attacks in plays commanded by Nenê and opted for a low mark, with few times they tried to go out on the attack and expand the score.

The team made a mistake at the beginning of the second half, when they took the equalizer and closed even more to eliminate once and for all the negligible chance of relegation, but they sought equality in the marker a few minutes later and prioritized a high mark in the second half.

Vasco prioritizes offense and failure in submissions

Vasco dominated offensive actions, especially after they conceded the first goal after a bad cut by Riquelme and taken advantage of by Pedro Bambu. He created plays and bet on long passes with Nenê, but the team ended up sinning at the time of submissions and only managed to redeem themselves at the beginning of the second half, in a quick move that surprised the opponents for Morato to equal the score.

The goal that evened the score gave the players a boost and, like the opponent, Trem-bala da Colina, who already had a higher score, started hitting the goal more often, but they found a goalkeeper inspired by Oba .

goal in one minute

The goal that equaled the score for Vasco was one of the fastest in the Brasileirão this year, with just one minute after authorization from referee Paulo Henrique Schleich Vollkopf. After a direct connection, Daniel Amorim left the area, fixed his chest, and Nenê invaded the area to cross in the middle and Morato appeared free and pushed into the goal.

Chronology

Pedro Bambu, from Vila Nova, opened the scoring at 13 of the first half and the team closed until the final whistle of the first stage. Morato, from Vasco, equalized the score in the first minute of the second half and Daniel Amorim extended it 6 minutes later. Clayton, from Vila Nova, left everything the same as 7, at Oba.

DATASHEET:

VILA NOVA 2 x 2 VASCO

Reason: 36th round of the Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Local: Oba, Goiânia (GO)

Date and time: 11/15/2021 (Monday), at 6:00 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Paulo Henrique Schleich Vollkopf

Assistants: Leandro dos Santos Ruberdo and Cicero Alessandro de Souza

Yellow cards: Alesson (VIL); Arthur Rezende (VIL); Renato Silveira (VIL); Andrey (VAS); Leo Matos (VAS)

Goals: Pedro Bambu (VIL), at 13 of the first half; Morato (VAS), at 1 of the second half; Daniel Amorim (VAS), at 7 in the second half; Clayton (VIL), at 8 in the second half.

New village: Georgemy, Moacir, Renato, Rafael Donato, Willian Formiga, Pedro Bambu, Dudu, Arthur Rezende (Alan Grafite), Alesson, Diego Tavares (Pedro Júnior) and Clayton (Rafael Silva). Technician: Higo Magalhães.

Vasco: Lucão, Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan, Riquelme, Andrey, Matías Galarza (Caio Lopes), MT (João Pedro), Morato (Juninho), Nenê and Daniel Amorim (Figueiredo). Technician: Fábio Cortez.