Ventania delays arrivals of teams from Argentina and Brazil; crowd invades hotel area | qualifiers – south america

The tight security scheme was not able to hold back the crowd waiting for the Argentine national team to arrive in San Juan. Disembarkation was delayed for more than two hours due to weather conditions – a strong wind in the San Juan region hindered even placing the stairs at the airport for the delegations to descend. The Brazilian team faced a lot of turmoil before getting off at the airport in the interior city of Argentina.

Upon arrival, the Argentine team’s bus deviated from the corridor formed by fans, who protested. All of a sudden, the isolation railings began to jump out and a great confusion formed in the casino area that adjoins the hotel in Argentina.

Fans jump the grid to get closer to Argentina's national team players

Boy expects to see Argentina's national team in front of the hotel

Argentina and Brazil face off this Tuesday, at 8:30 pm, at the San Juan Bicentenary stadium. Brazilians are heavily embezzled: Neymar. The PSG ace did not travel, with pain in his thigh, and was released by Tite’s technical committee. The game will be broadcast by TV Globo, SporTV and ge, which opens the real time one hour before with all the information and the mood of the match.

The owners of the house arrived first in the small town of 100,000 and, as has been seen over the past few days, they took hundreds of people to the hotel’s doorstep in central San Juan. Messi was the most celebrated in Lionel Scaloni’s team. There were provocations to the Brazilians:

– Anyone who doesn’t jump is from Brazil – they shouted.

Argentina won all games in San Juan

The Brazilian team is classified and Argentina is almost there. If they beat Brazil, they have to hope that Chile, Colombia and Uruguay, two of those teams do not win their commitments. In case of a tie, two of these teams cannot win and neither can Peru.

The Brazilian team is staying close to the Argentines – the city has a full hotel network. There is cordon off to try to control the uproar around the two teams. Argentina opened the San Juan stadium in 2011 in a friendly against Venezuela (4-1). The last time was in 2019, before the Copa América, when they beat Nicaragua 5-1.