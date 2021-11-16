Verdão in the elite: the 10 facts that explain the early access of Coritiba in Série B | coritiba

Coritiba is once again in the elite of Brazilian football! With a great campaign in Serie B since the beginning, Verdão got access two rounds in advance, after beating Brasil de Pelotas, at Couto Pereira, and counting on stumbling blocks from the CSA and CRB.

Several facts help explain the good walk of the Thigh in Serie B and the return to the first division after the fall in 2020. The club bet on the continuity of the work of Paraguayan coach Gustavo Morínigo, even after a bad campaign at State, and reaped the fruits at the end of the year.

With access guaranteed, the focus is now different. Thigh wants the Serie B cup. Verdão is the vice-leader with 64 points. There are two less than Botafogo with two rounds to the end of the competition.

Coritiba benefits from the CRB’s stumbling block and guarantees early access to the Series A

Check out the RPC’s tribute to early access to Verdão

1 of 11 Coritiba players celebrate victory over Brasil de Pelotas — Photo: Publicity/Coritiba Coritiba players celebrate victory over Brasil de Pelotas — Photo: Publicity/Coritiba

Check out the 10 facts that explain Coritiba’s early access to Serie A

1. Maintenance of work

Morínigo arrived at Coritiba in early January, with the team at the lantern at the Brazilian Nationals and doomed to relegation, to start planning the following year, and ensure an immediate return to Serie A. The Paraguayan coach went through difficulties this year, especially after the elimination still in the first phase of the Paraná Championship.

The board – first with President Renato Follador, a victim of Covid-19 in July, and then with current president Juarez Moraes e Silva – played coach and reaped the rewards in Serie B. Coritiba was the leader during 17 rounds and always gave the impression that it would gain access. No wonder Morínigo always remembers Follador in his interviews and thanks him for his confidence. The last time was after the victory over Brasil de Pelotas.

2 of 11 Gustavo Morínigo, Coritiba coach — Photo: Coritiba Gustavo Morínigo, coach of Coritiba — Photo: Coritiba

2. Experience and identification

To assemble the squad for Serie B, Coritiba bet on experienced players who have identification with the team. Henrique returned after another 13 years of his departure for Palmeiras and hit the defense. William Farias and Robinho joined Rafinha, who had been with the club since 2019, and brought the confidence of Coxa’s golden days in the decade.

In addition to them, the thigh-white board also sought athletes used to competition. Luciano Castán made a great team with Henrique back there and also scored five goals in Serie B. Waguininho helped a lot up front and is Coxa’s second top scorer in the competition, with nine goals, and last year, with 11. Romário, promoted with Cuiabá in 2020, it also arrived and was fundamental, mainly behind the scenes. He is one of the cast leaders. Out of the killer Léo Gamalho (read more about him below).

3 of 11 Robinho, Willian Farias and Rafinha Coritiba — Photo: Coritiba Robinho, Willian Farias and Rafinha Coritiba — Photo: Coritiba

The presence of so many experienced athletes and “cascudos” gave the necessary tranquility for the younger ones to shine. On the sides, two cubs from the thigh-white base gained positions and became pillars of Gustavo Morínigo’s team. The attack has the presence of another “piá do Couto” alongside Waguininho and Léo Gamalho.

Guilherme Biro overcame the competition with the experienced Romário and took over the position on the left. He scored the winning goal by 1-0 over Guarani, at Couto Pereira, in the 26th round. Nathaniel was an offensive force on the right side. The full-back gave three assists in the campaign. Igor Paixão, on the other hand, returned from loan from Londrina, overcame suspicion, and scored six times in Serie B – he only scored fewer goals than his attacking partners.

4 of 11 Natanael Coritiba — Photo: Coritiba Nathaniel Coritiba — Photo: Coritiba

4. Escalation at the tip of the tongue

Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; William Farias, Val and Robinho; Waguininho, Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão. How long has it been since Coritiba had a starting lineup that the supporter knew how to climb without having to consult the manager? Morínigo was able to quickly define the team and the confidence in the players was crucial for access.

But only a great team doesn’t make it that far. The team also had the presence of Matheus Sales, Rafinha, Romário, William Alves and the boys João Vitor and Guilherme Azevedo when needed.

5 of 11 Coritiba commemoration — Photo: Publicity/Coritiba Coritiba commemoration — Photo: Disclosure/Coritiba

5. The top scorer Léo Gamalho

He left the crowd “Gamalhizada”! There are 16 goals in the current Serie B. The shirt 9 of Coritiba shares the artillery of the competition with Edu, from Brusque. Without the presence of Léo Gamalho, it would be difficult for Coxa to repeat the good campaign this season.

Adding the four goals in Paranaense and another three in the Copa do Brasil, there are 23 goals in 2021. A Coritiba player has not reached the mark since 2016, when Kléber Gladiador scored the same 23. In addition, Léo Gamalho is the second top scorer of Series B in the history of running stitches. There are 72 goals, which leaves him only behind Zé Carlos, who scored 91.

6 of 11 Léo Gamalho celebrates in Coritiba x Sampaio Corrêa — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Léo Gamalho celebrates in Coritiba x Sampaio Corrêa — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Morínigo praises Follador in Coritiba’s decisive victory in Serie B: “He withstood pressure and trusted in my work”

Coritiba receives the support of almost 30,000 fans against Brasil de Pelotas and breaks its own record

Only 31 goals conceded in 36 games so far in Serie B. Average of less than one goal conceded per game: 0.86. Coritiba had the best defense during most of the competition, but lost its status in the last rounds to Vitória (28 goals conceded), Botafogo and Goiás (29 each).

The presence of the idol Henrique helped a lot Coritiba’s defensive system, it’s true, but not only her. The defense composed of Wilson, Natanael, Leandro Castán and Guilherme Biro showed security and had the help of William Farias, who made a great Series B acting in front of the defense, Merits also for the strong marking of the rest of the team when the Thigh loses the ball.

7. The strength of Couto Pereira

In 18 games at Alto da Glória, Coritiba won 11. And there were only two defeats in the entire Serie B, to Botafogo, by 1-0, and Cruzeiro, by 3-0. With 38 points won at home, the success is 70.4% of the points, a percentage of champions.

Only the leader Botafogo was better playing in their domains. The Cariocas have won 15 of their 18 games at Nilton Santos and have an impressive 85.2% of the points.

7 of 11 Fans Coritiba Couto Pereira — Photo: Publicity/Coritiba Coritiba fans Couto Pereira — Photo: Publicity/Coritiba

Early access in Serie B is not explained only by the performance in Couto Pereira. Coritiba is the third best visitor in the competition so far. He won 7 of the 18 games away from Curitiba and won 26 points: 48.1% of success.

The duo from Alagoas have the best campaigns away from home. CRB is the leader in the category, with 27 points conquered as a visitor. CSA has the same 26 points as Coritiba away from their dominions, but is ahead in the table for having one more victory.

8 of 11 Luciano Castán celebrates Coritiba’s winning goal over Londrina, at Café stadium, in the 22nd round — Photo: Publicity/Coritiba Luciano Castán celebrates Coritiba’s winning goal over Londrina, at the Café stadium, in the 22nd round — Photo: Publicity/Coritiba

Of the 36 rounds in Serie B so far, Thigh has been in the top four in 33 of them. The team was out of the G-4 only on three occasions, between the 2nd and the 5th round. The victory by 1-0 against Vitória in the 6th round put the team back in the access zone so as not to leave anymore.

In addition to the constant presence in the G-4, Coritiba also spent 17 rounds leading the competition. The title is still a possible dream. Coxa need to take two points away from Botafogo in the last two games.

9 of 11 Coritiba Vila Nova Léo Gamalho commemoration — Photo: Coritiba Coritiba Vila Nova Léo Gamalho commemoration — Photo: Coritiba

10. Thigh united in a single goal

Coritiba’s intention to quickly pass through Série B. Nobody in the cast hid that the main objective of the year was to gain access. The players talked about it since the first interviews of the season, still in the Paraná Championship.

The maintenance of coach Morínigo and confidence in the work of the Paraguayan, the signing of experienced players identified with Coritiba, the rise of young people to the starting lineup and consistency in Serie B helped Coxa to achieve the goal set at the beginning of the year.

10 of 11 Coritiba cast group — Photo: Publicity/Coritiba Coritiba cast group — Photo: Disclosure/Coritiba

Coritiba’s upcoming games