Vibra Energia (VBBR3) has a net income of R$ 598 million in the 3rd quarter, an increase of 78.5% in the annual comparison

(Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Vibra Energia (former BR Distribuidora) (VBBR3) reported net income of R$ 598 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 78.5% compared to the R$ 335 million reported in the same period of 2020. The data were released this Monday (15), after the close of trading in the United States. Today, there were no negotiations at B3 due to the Proclamation of the Republic holiday.

According to the company, the result was influenced by the higher gross profit in the period as a result of higher volumes sold and higher sales margins.

In addition, Vibra recognized in this quarter a positive result of R$ 162 million referring to IRPJ/CSLL collected since 2016 on monetary restatements of judicial and administrative tax overdues.

“The favorable decision of the STF was considered, positive effects of the early crediting of the portion of interest on equity (JCP) of 2021, in the amount of R$ 131 million, partially offset by the effects of recognition in amnesty programs, R$ 194 million to higher compared to the second quarter and recognition of loss with a loan with Stratura Asfaltos in the total amount of R$ 119 million (R$ 89 million mutual and R$ 30 million of earn out)”, writes the company, in a note.

Between the months of July to September, Vibra reached an adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) of R$ 1.185 billion, up 42% compared to the third quarter of last year. The adjusted Ebitda margin was 3.3%, down 0.6 percentage point compared to the 3.9% presented in 2020.

In the period, the company had a growth of 16.6% in total sales volume compared to the previous quarter, to 10,300 cubic meters. In the annual comparison, the increase was 9.2% due to higher sales of diesel (+7%), Otto cycle (+6%), fuel oil (+231%) and aviation fuels (+108%) .

“The third quarter of 2021 was marked by a significant recovery in sales volumes after the second quarter was strongly influenced by the reduction in mobility and economic activities during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company wrote in a statement.

In addition to the “substantial” expansion of demand in all segments (station network, B2B and aviation), Vibra says it has managed to continue its trajectory of expansion of market share (market share) in all these segments, with an also positive evolution of the sales margins in each of them.

The company highlights the increase of 2.8 percentage points in fuel oil, 1.7 pp in aviation fuels and 0.4 percentage points in diesel. In the Otto Cycle, there was an expansion of 0.1 point.

In a statement released along with data for the third quarter, Vibra highlights the potential of biofuels, such as natural gas and electricity, mainly from renewable sources, which, according to the company, should gain importance in the coming years and occupy a growing portion of the portfolio of business of Vibra.

The company also commented on actions aimed at accelerating value capture, such as the partnership with Lojas Americanas, in the convenience business. The expectation is that it will gain relevance over time and that it will attract consumers to gas stations, becoming a real option, in addition to fuel, for more than 30 million people who restock at the company’s points of sale every month. “Our expectation is to move forward quickly in the expansion of the number of stores and we understand that there is still a very significant unexplored space in this segment”, writes Vibra.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related