Video compares all versions of Elden Ring • Eurogamer.pt

Elden Ring’s closed beta is now over, but it gave you a fair taste of what to expect from From Software’s next game – the acclaimed Japanese studio that brought us the Souls series.

In addition to being able to try the game, the beta also served as a comparison for the different versions of the game. The channel El Analista de Bits made a very thorough comparison, showing the visual and performance differences between the versions.

Overall, the PS5 version seems, for now, the one that is better optimised. This version has the most stable framerate (close to 60 FPS) and the fastest loadings. However, the Xbox Series X version is very close.

Note that the game has two performance modes: one that prioritizes visual quality and reduces frames per second; and another that reduces visual quality to increase frames per second.

The Xbox Series S version is respectable, but as expected it suffers slightly in visual quality and performance when compared to the more expensive console versions. Whoever has the console will hardly be disappointed.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S vs PS5

PS5 vs PS4 Pro vs PS4