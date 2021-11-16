VIDEO: Police disperse fight between Remo fans after defeat in Serie B | rowing

There was a beginning of confusion at the end of the match between Remo and Goiás, at Baenão stadium, in Belém, this Monday night (15). Many fans, who were leaving the stadium, returned to the stands to protect themselves from a fight that was taking place outside. The Military Police had to intervene.

Watch:

The incident took place at the exit of the grandstand sector on Avenida Almirante Barroso. There are reports of confusion outside the stadium as well. There are still no more details about what happened.

Images captured by local residents show a confusion among fans at Travessa Antonio Baena, while part of the audience was still trying to leave the stadium. The fight between fans was only controlled after the intervention of the PM, with the use of low-lethal weapons – pepper spray and rubber bullets. The Cavalry of the Military Police also helped to dismiss those involved in the fight.









On Monday night, Remo lost to Goiás by 1-0 in a match valid for the 36th round of Serie B. With the result, Leão was in 16th place, in a critical position in the fight against relegation.