Volleyball player Núbia Rebello dies after a car hit a horse in the interior of São Paulo – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: City Hall of Cravinhos Núbia Rebello was rescued, but she did not resist her injuries

Volleyball player Núbia Rebello, from the Cravinhos women’s team, died at dawn on Sunday (15), in a car accident when the vehicle she was driving collided with a horse, on Anhanguera Highway, near the Cravinhos Industrial District

The athlete, who was 23 years old, was assisted at the Hospital das Clínicas in Ribeirão Preto, but she did not resist the injuries

Cravinhos published on its Instagram account a message mourning the death of Núbia. “You struggled so hard to understand what volleyball represents, you sought to understand all the meanings that the sport represents, each rule, each objective, each smile. Your love for years to make you happy will be forever kept in our hearts”, he says.

In a statement, the Municipal Sports Department of Cravinhos lamented the player’s death. “Here are our feelings to all of Nubia’s family and friends, as well as to all the athletes and the Technical Committee who have lived with her for all these years.”

Another person was in the vehicle and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.