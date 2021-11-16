What changes in food stamps with the new decree?

Offer of food stamps and food stamps should increase in number of establishments

Companies will have an 18-month period to adapt to the new rules

Focus on hiring this service should change from prices to the amount of facilities available to employees

Last week, the Bolsonaro government reduced and simplified more than a thousand labor regulations and decrees in just 15. Among the changes, the one that most caught the public’s attention were the changes in the rules on food stamps and food stamps.

Bruno Dalcolmo, executive secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, told O Globo newspaper that “The voucher is always a decision between the company and the worker. So none of this interferes. But some provisions will be changed over time. There is one adaptation period of 18 months and, over this period, companies will adapt to greater competition and a need to offer greater restaurant options to workers.”

Read too:

understand what changes

Decree No. 10,854 brings changes both for the company that hires and for the employee who receives the food stamp.

for employees

Among the main changes is the fact that the use of a certain card brand cannot be restricted to a specific network of establishments. In other words, if the worker received his credits in Alelo, but the network only accepted Sodexo, he would not be able to use this form of payment. Now he can.

The change will make life easier for workers, since any establishment that accepts this means of payment must accept any flag

for companies

Probably for companies, the main change will be in the focus when hiring or renewing the contract for this type of service. One of the biggest determinations of the new decree is the impossibility of offering discounts on the contracted amount (so as not to mischaracterize the prepaid nature of the benefit).

Keep reading

With this, negotiations will no longer revolve around discounts and prices, but on the value offered by the company. For Eduardo del Giglio, CEO of Caju Benefits, what companies will focus on when hiring a company in this sector will be the value it adds to the employee.

“I think it has more to do with how you choose your bank. You choose what they say, what you read, the features and how they serve you”, he says.