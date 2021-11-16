What is ‘Latch Zap’? Message on WhatsApp may block app and mobile | Social networks

The “Trava Zap” is popularly known as a message with a series of random codes that, combined, can freeze the recipient’s WhatsApp over and over again. The most common solution when receiving a Trava Zap is to uninstall the app from the cell phone and then reinstall it again, which can result in the loss of message history and important information stored on the cell phone.

The flaw affects Android and iPhone (iOS) users and, on older phones, it can still freeze the phone as a whole, requiring a restart. It is worth remembering that sending Trava Zap to someone is considered a crime, according to law nº 14.155/2021, with a penalty of up to eight years in prison. Check out the list below for some tips that can help users who received Trava Zap to recover the application and avoid further WhatsApp-like messages.

1 of 4 WhatsApp: Error known as Lock Zap app freezes and users may lose message history — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo WhatsApp: Error known as Lock Zap app freezes and users may lose message history — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Trava Zap is a message with several random and meaningless characters that, when sent on WhatsApp, causes the app to have repeated and uninterrupted failures. Texts with strange characters are only intended to crash the messenger, as the codes are intentionally combined to prevent WhatsApp from processing the message.

Thus, when a contact receives one of these messages in chat, WhatsApp tries to render the content and ends up crashing. The only known solution to fix the error is to uninstall the mobile app and install it again — which means losing your message history if the backup is not up to date.

In addition to incoherent codes, Trava Zap can also be sent in the form of contact cards and, in some cases, messages with random characters can even crash the phone completely, requiring a restart to try to fix the error.

2 of 4 Variation of Trava Zap includes sending contact cards in the app — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo Variation of Trava Zap includes sending contact cards in the app — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo

Messages with strange characters can freeze WhatsApp on both Android and iPhone (iOS), as the combination of codes is compatible with both platforms. In an interview with the American website TechRadar, the specialist in digital privacy Ray Walsh stated that the “Trava Zap” was possibly originated in Brazil, but has spread globally.

According to WABetaInfo, known for disclosing content about WhatsApp, malicious codes to stop the messenger can be shared in secret groups on WhatsApp itself or in online forums. The specialized site also warns that this type of content is not shared, even if it is “joking”, because it runs the risk of “destroying your WhatsApp experience”.

Are WhatsApp mods immune to Trava Zap?

As reported by WABetaInfo, users of modified WhatsApp versions claim that unofficial APKs have support for an “anti-crash” function, which would prevent the crash of Trava Zap. However, “cloned” versions of the messenger are not authorized by WhatsApp, and the use of these modifications is related to potential privacy and security risks for users.

As the APK is unofficial, it is not possible to verify that the application follows the original WhatsApp security protocols and maintains end-to-end encryption in messenger chats, for example. Also, to complete the WhatsApp mod installation, it is necessary to disable a mobile security setting, allowing you to download apps from unknown sources, which can facilitate the infection by malware or viruses on your smartphone.

3 of 4 Installing apps from “unknown sources” can be harmful to your cell phone — Photo: Paulo Alves/TechTudo Installing apps from “unknown sources” can be harmful to the cell phone — Photo: Paulo Alves/TechTudo

Is sending Lock Zap a crime?

According to lawyer Carla Rahal Benedetti, from the Viseu Advogados law firm, sending Trava Zap can be considered a cyber crime because it has the “purpose of causing damage, whether material, such as damaging the application or the cell phone, or even with the objective of harassing a person. person, which can characterize crimes against honor or cyberbullying, so that some messages are hostile and offensive,” she says. The penalty provided for crimes through electronic devices, such as WhatsApp scams, can reach eight years in prison.

WhatsApp will fix the error?

So far, the messenger hasn’t released any updates that definitively resolve the error. WhatsApp for iPhone has already received a security patch this year to protect the app from crash codes like Trava Zap, but there are still recent reports of the bug by iPhone users.

The specialized website WABetaInfo claims that the company should take some time to release an update that actually fixes the problem, as there is an almost infinite combination of characters that can cause the messenger to crash. In an interview with TechRadar, a Meta representative recommended keeping WhatsApp and the mobile operating system always updated to protect against Trava Zap.

How to protect yourself from the Trava Zap

4 of 4 Preventing strangers from adding you to groups can help avoid Trava Zap — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Beggiora Preventing strangers from adding you to groups can help avoid Trava Zap — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Beggiora

WABetaInfo gives some tips to prevent Trava Zap from freezing the application and the user losing their message history. If you receive texts with strange characters in the messenger and are able to view part of the message by the app notification, do not open the WhatsApp app. Try to access the web version of the messenger and from there, block the contact who sent the Trava Zap and delete the message.

In addition, it is also possible to avoid receiving codes by restricting the contacts that can add you to the messenger groups. To do this, go to the app’s settings and go to “Account”. Then tap on “Privacy” and on the “Groups” tab, mark the circle next to “My contacts” or “My contacts, except…” and indicate the contacts that will no longer be able to add you to group chats.

Another important tip is to keep your application backup always up to date. This way, you can avoid losing important information if you receive Trava Zap on your cell phone. Through the app, you can shorten the period for automatic backup, and you can schedule the backup to be done every day. To do this, go to the WhatsApp settings, tap on “Conversations”, “Backup conversations” and under “Backup to Google Drive”, check the option “Daily”.