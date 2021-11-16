What Sergio Moro already said about abortion, family and guns

Since April 2020, when he left the role of Justice Minister in the Bolsonaro government, former judge Sergio Moro has taken “doing the right thing” as a sort of motto in his fledgling political career. “Always do the right thing” was the slogan stamped on his Twitter until recently. At the ceremony of his affiliation with Podemos, this Wednesday (10), Moro ended his speech saying: “You know you can trust that I will always do the right thing”. But what is, for Moro, “the right thing”?

On issues such as corruption and violence, the former judge’s convictions are clear and have already been reiterated several times, including in his own affiliation speech. As for matters such as the defense of life, gender ideology and gun ownership – the so-called “customs guidelines” – he is usually much more vague and reserved.

In his speech on Wednesday, Moro touched one of these topics more directly, when he spoke about the problem of drug addiction: “We need to protect the Brazilian family against violence, against breakdown and against drugs that threaten our children, young people and adults ”, he stated. “We propose to encourage virtue and not vice, a solid moral and citizenship formation”, he added.

Moro also spoke of “Christian values” when addressing the need for a more solidary economy. “Our sense of community prevents us from adopting a blind capitalism, without solidarity or compassion. Our sense of justice, our Christian values ​​that are shared by other religions, demand that the great economic inequalities be overcome.”

Furthermore, at the beginning of the speech, he made a possible critical allusion to the way in which the current government approaches the issue of armaments, saying that “our only weapons will be truth, science and justice”.

However, in general terms, in his first speech as a politician, the former judge followed his usual tendency: to avoid direct references to thorny social issues that invaded the public debate, such as gender ideology and abortion.

What is already known about Moro’s opinions on customs guidelines

In an August 2020 live on Necton Investimentos’ YouTube channel, Moro answered a direct question about his positioning on customs issues.

“I have been married to the same wife for over 20 years, I have a family, I have children. So, in general, I’m a conservative person. I’m not given to great different behaviors. I am a family person. Now, I think that in terms of customs, tolerance is important. We live in a democracy, and hate speech against minorities, including minorities arising from sexual choices, are not acceptable. I don’t think we can make these mistakes that we’ve seen in hate speeches, especially on social networks,” he said.

On two different occasions when he spoke about abortion – one in 2002 and the other in 2020 – Moro hinted at a legal positivism in his approach to the issue. In an excerpt of his doctoral thesis at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), he comments on the decision of the US Supreme Court that legalized abortion in the United States during the first three months of pregnancy.

The former judge technically praised the decision: “It must be said in his favor that it, in a way, represents an intermediate solution to the issue of abortion, satisfying in part the two absolutely opposite currents on the subject.” It should be noted, however, that the thesis was delivered nearly two decades ago, in 2002.

A more recent abortion-related impression of Moro was also expressed on Necton Investimentos’ YouTube live in August 2020. One of the interviewers questioned the former judge about the case of the 10-year-old girl who had been raped and had an abortion, and Moro suggested that the “right thing”, in the case in question, was to do the procedure:

“This interruption was carried out under the terms of the law. the law authorizes [o aborto] in case of risk to the mother’s life and in case of rape. It was a legal procedure. Some people absolutely disagree, even under these circumstances. Others understand that these are reasonable circumstances. I’m a follower of the law basically,” said the former judge.

The case, in fact, is more complex: abortion, according to a definition of the World Health Organization (WHO) adopted internationally, can only occur – in cases where it is not a crime – up to 22 weeks of pregnancy. The baby had just completed 23 weeks of gestation on the day of the procedure, according to doctors following the case.

The former judge’s wife, Rosângela Moro, who usually posts several allusions to the Catholic faith on her Instagram page, has already spoken out against abortion to the media, making some considerations. “I am absolutely in favor of life. I’m against abortion. Now, I think that you penalize, criminalize, maybe it’s not the way out, because poor women, who are subjected to inhumane conditions, end up being criminalized,” she told the state. THE Marie Claire, Rosângela said that abortion “is a matter of public health”, but that, personally, she is “in favor of life”.

Despite his wife positioning herself on social media as Catholic, the former judge does not usually give clues about his own religious beliefs. It is known that Deltan Dallagnol, the public figure closest to Moro, is also a Christian – the former prosecutor is from the Baptist Church.

About LGBT causes, Moro never spoke directly, but in July of this year, he congratulated the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), for having publicly revealed his homosexuality. “It’s important to break down barriers and prejudices,” he said via Twitter.

On issues related to public safety, Moro has some positions similar to that of the Bolsonaro government, but also some differences that would have facilitated his departure from the government.

He has already manifested, for example, in favor of reducing the age of criminal responsibility for very serious crimes from 18 to 16 years, in accordance with a bill that is being processed in Congress. This agenda is also defended by President Jair Bolsonaro.

On access to guns, Moro favors a less sweeping change than Bolsonaro’s proposal, despite not having upset the president over the arms decree while he was minister. In an interview with Globonews after his departure from the government, the former minister said: “Perhaps I could have been more rebellious about this”.

Moro said he “agrees up to a certain level” with the decree, and thinks that “making gun ownership more flexible at home is more acceptable”, but that, above a certain point, it starts to “generate a dangerous policy”. “These weapons can be diverted into crime and you don’t have proper tracking,” the former judge told Globonews.