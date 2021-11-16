What to do now to protect your money from high inflation – 11/14/2021

That inflation is high, everyone has noticed. But how might this rise in prices affect your investments? In this Thursday (11)’s Chat with Specialist, weekly and live program from UOL, economist César Esperandio shows how to protect your money from high inflation.

“A good strategy is to invest in the IPCA Treasury. There are two good reasons, but also a disadvantage,” he said.

Read the economist’s analysis below and watch the full program, which is an exclusive investment question-taker for subscribers and aired every fortnight on Thursdays, from 3pm to 4pm.

Selic increase to fight inflation

In 12 months, the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), the official inflation in the country, reaches 10.67%.

Esperandio explains that high inflation directly impacts the trajectory of the basic interest rate, the Selic (currently at 7.75% per year). Selic is decided by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), of the Central Bank, and is a tool to try to fight inflation.

“We see inflation getting out of control, and the Central Bank increased the Selic rate by 1.5 percentage points at the last Copom meeting,” he explained, who is also from the Econoweek channel.

Market projections are higher

According to him, the Central Bank keeps an eye on inflation projections made by the financial market.

“Typically, for these more distant projections [2023, 2024, 2025], the market usually projects the target of the inflation target of the Central Bank. However, we now see that these projections have started to rise, in other words, to unanchor inflation expectations, showing disbelief in terms of the Central Bank’s capacity to keep inflation under control,” he explained.

The expectation, says the economist, is that the Copom will raise the Selic rate further at the next meeting, which could exceed 9.5% a year. “This changes the entire investment strategy,” he declared.

IPCA Treasury is a good strategy

For Esperandio, the IPCA Treasury continues to be a good strategy for you to protect your investments against inflation.

“The IPCA Treasury is that hybrid bond that always pays the IPCA, which is the post-fixed component, and a yield bond, which is the prefixed one,” he said.

Esperandio says there are two reasons why this type of investment is worth it — a downside as well.

First, regardless of whether inflation is high, low or under control, the Treasury IPCA (and any other security linked to the IPCA) will guarantee a return greater than inflation.

Another good reason, says the economist, is that the pre-fixed bonus is rising, as a result of the Brazilian risk, which has also increased. “Investors feel that it is more risky to invest in the country, which is why they demand higher interest rates. So, there is a double effect here: the Selic rises to control inflation, which determines the profitability of investments, and the Brazil risk, on account of of all political disturbances, it also rises,” explained Esperandio.

Disadvantage: only redeem on expiration date

Esperandio says that the IPCA Treasury (as well as the Prefixed Treasury) is recommended for those who can leave the money invested until the maturity date.

“It’s not that you can’t redeem your money beforehand. You can do it at any time, but it’s subject to mark-to-market, with a high chance of having a loss. If you stay until the final date, you’ll have the combined profitability,” he said.

In private fixed income, IPCA-linked securities, such as CDB, have higher bonds than those of the IPCA Treasury and shorter maturities. “Keep an eye on titles that are protected by the FGC [Fundo Garantidor de Créditos]”, he said.

Chat with Specialist is every Thursday

The program Chat with Specialist is broadcast on Thursdays, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

You can send questions to Papo by e-mail [email protected] —they can be answered in the program.

