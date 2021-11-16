Where are the players? CRB delays entering the field and misses the 1st part of the National Anthem; watch | crb

The game between Brusque and CRB had an unusual scene this Monday. At the end of round 36 of Série B, the team from Alagoas took to enter the field at Estádio Augusto Bauer, in Santa Catarina, and the National Anthem began only with Brusque players profiled. The referee and assistants were there, but people were missing.

Delayed, the CRB athletes entered the field somewhat suspicious, still during the performance of the Anthem, but soon they profiled themselves and listened, with all due respect, to the Anthem of Santa Catarina. The most committed was striker Emerson, who even placed both hands on his chest.

1 of 1 Anthem started with only Brusque’s players profiled and the refereeing quartet — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Anthem began with only the Brusque players profiled and the refereeing quartet — Photo: Reproduction Premiere

On the field, the team from Alagoas was beaten by Brusque 1-0 and lost the chance to enter the G-4 of Serie B. It still has 57 points, in sixth place, and still has two matches until the end of the Brazilian, against the Vitória, at home, and Operário-PR, away.

CRB starred in another different scene on the 4th of this month, against Sampaio Corrêa, in Maceió. After Emerson’s goal, coach Allan Aal fell badly during the celebration and suffered a serious injury to his left knee. He even needed to undergo surgery last Tuesday and, therefore, he did not lead the team this Monday, against Brusque.