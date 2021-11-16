Whindersson Nunes says he is unhappy and reveals retirement | famous

Whindersson Nunes took many fans and admirers by surprise by making some revelations during an interview. The comedian was the guest of the podcast Poddelas and opened his heart by talking about how he is feeling after so many events that have marked his life. In addition, the actor shared his plans for the future, which include winning the Oscar and, gradually, stopping until he retires soon.

Luisa Sonza’s ex-husband he didn’t stall and then said the moment he intends to retire. Until then, Whindersson said that he must continue with his professional commitments in the same way he currently does: “I believe I’ll only work a couple more years at the pace I’m at today. The expectation is going down. I can leave the scene and come back later, do other things. This is my plan”.

The comedian was categorical in stating that, despite so many achievements and an excellent financial situation, he is unhappy. The actor was keen to emphasize that he, like any other famous, is a human being and goes through the same problems, especially emotional ones: “I should be happy about all this, but I’m not happy. People are people. There are moments in life when you are not at your best“.

Windersson said he is going through a difficult time. and that even though you have practically everything you’ve always dreamed of, it may still take longer than you think to be able to put your thoughts and feelings in order: “I look at all that I’ve accomplished and I should be backflipping in the face of so much good. It could be that in a while or a little while, I don’t know, I’ll get better”.

However, before saying goodbye to the stage and his career, the actor also revealed that he dreams of conquering, nothing less than the most coveted trophy in world cinema: the Oscar. Nunes said he wants to make his state known around the world: “Do you believe I want to win an Oscar? It is true. I want to win and take it to Piauí, to the driest forest there is and show it to everyone”.

Since the death of his son João Miguel, the comedian has gone through complicated moments, which have been bringing him down. The situation became so critical that, according to information from journalist Erlan Bastos, from the Em Off portal, Whindersson would have hallucinations, leaving family and friends completely worried. Recently, the comedian drew attention when he appeared with his face tattooed.

In an interview with the PodCats podcast, held earlier this month, the comedian ended up being surprised to be asked if he still had the desire to be a father. Whindersson was visibly embarrassed, even ducking his head before answering. The actor pointed out that he has a son: “To want? I do, right? I have one, right? A child, just not here, but I have. I don’t want much now, not now”.