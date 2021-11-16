Who is Valdemar Costa Neto, the “owner” of Bolsonaro’s future party

The national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, once again returned to the political spotlight when negotiating the affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro to his party. With a historical profile as a backstage articulator, Costa Neto now hopes to regain a role lost since his involvement in the monthly allowance scandal.

Convicted by the Supreme Court (STF) to 7 years and 10 months in 2012 for the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering, Costa Neto, one of Bolsonaro do Centrão’s main allies, was arrested in 2013 after the Supreme Court rejected the infringing embargoes presented by the defense and decree the final and unappealable decision of the case against him of 7 years and 10 months.

Even from the Penitentiary Progression Center (CPP), where he served his sentence before receiving a pardon from Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF, in 2016, Costa Neto maintained control over the PL and, consequently, its survival and expression in the political scenario.

During the Bolsonaro administration, he appointed federal deputy Flávia Arruda (PL-DF) as chief minister of the Secretariat of Government, made nominations at the Ministry of Health, Banco do Nordeste and the National Education Development Fund, which had a budget of R$ 54.4 billion approved for 2021.

The profile of articulator and “fulfiller of promises” has always earned Costa Neto respect, prestige and power among his peers. No wonder he’s “owned” PL for so many years. The iron-fisted command over the caption attracted Bolsonaro by promising to accommodate allies of the ideological base and to give space in the states for the president to nominate candidates for the Senate.

The negotiation, however, is far from an outcome.

This Sunday (14), Bolsonaro said that he still “has a lot to talk about” with the national president of the Liberal Party (PL) before signing his affiliation with the party. With that, the acronym of Valdemar Costa Neto canceled the event it was organizing for the coming 22nd in Brasília.

Although the president admits that his affiliation with Costa Neto’s party is “99% certain”, members of the PL and allies of the Palácio do Planalto admit that there is still resistance on both sides. Among the demands, Bolsonaro intends to choose candidates for the Senate in all states, in addition to signing candidacies for state governments.

On Monday (15), in Dubai, Bolsonaro declared that the matter will be resolved soon. “I expect in a very few weeks, two, three, at most, to get married or break off the engagement. But I think there is everything for us to get married and be happy,” said the president.

How Bolsonaro’s possible affiliation explains Costa Neto’s profile and power

Bolsonaro’s affiliation explains a lot the calculating profile that led Valdemar Costa Neto to be one of the main behind-the-scenes writers of national politics. The president of the PL took advantage of the President of the Republic’s desire to expand his base in the Senate to meet his own desire to expand his bench in the Chamber of Deputies and his power in national politics.

In Costa Neto’s accounts, the PL can elect up to 60 federal deputies — already counting the deputies from the ideological base who must accompany Bolsonaro. If he supported former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), he estimates that the party would comprise around 30 deputies.

In practice, Valdemar Costa Neto and Bolsonaro have combined business with pleasure and can take advantage of a symbiotic relationship in which both stand to gain, but the PL leadership calculates that the party’s president is more favored in this relationship.

The calculation made by the party’s leaders is that, even if Bolsonaro is not re-elected, Costa Neto will have more chances to make his bench of federal deputies. The “cat leap” of the political calculation made by the PL is that the more federal deputies are elected, the more resources from the party and electoral funds the party will have.

The party fund provides that 5% of the resources are distributed equally among all legally registered parties. The remaining 95% are divided proportionally according to the number of deputies that each acronym has in the Chamber.

The electoral fund is also distributed in a way that favors the number of elected federal deputies: 35% are divided among those who have at least one representative in the Chamber, in proportion to the percentage of votes obtained in the election; 48% are divided between the acronyms, in proportion to the number of representatives in the Chamber, considering the titles of the holders.

In other words, in a political “game” where the election of federal deputies is directly associated with the distribution of public resources for party maintenance and campaign financing, Costa Neto’s plan is to expand his bench in the Chamber to also increase his power in bargaining policies by the well-known parliamentary amendments, resources that help to irrigate party bases in the municipalities, and further spread the legend across the country.

From the military and Maluf to Lula and Dilma: the origins of Costa Neto’s power

The strategy of disseminating the power of the PL in municipalities around the country through the resources of funds and parliamentary amendments is not dissociated from its political origins. Born in São Paulo, Valdemar Costa Neto is the son of Waldemar Costa Filho, former mayor of Mogi das Cruzes (SP). Affiliated with Arena, party of the base of support of governments during the military regime, his father was an ally of the ex-governor of São Paulo, Paulo Maluf.

The relationship with Maluf and the military allowed Costa Filho to consolidate his political base in Mogi das Cruzes, where he was mayor for four terms, and to build a base in São Paulo. A business administrator, Costa Neto began his political career as his father’s chief of staff in 1977, before taking over the municipality’s secretariat for Works, Roads and Urban Services in 1977, where he remained in the position until 1980.

His father’s close work earned Costa Neto the nickname “Boy” in Mogi das Cruzes, where he was also CEO of the municipality’s Development Company, between 1980 and 1983, while still under his father’s administration. Between 1985 and 1990, he assumed the post of managing director of Companhia de Docas in the state of São Paulo.

In 1990, Costa Neto was elected federal deputy for the first time and repeated the feat in another five elections. In the Chamber, between 1992 and 2004, he was elected and re-elected leader of his party on 11 occasions. Allied with the governing base of former president Itamar Franco, he was an opponent in the administration of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

The opposition to the former tucano president brought Costa Neto closer in the 2002 elections, national president of the PL at the time, to Lula. The alliance resulted in the appointment of businessman José de Alencar (PL) as vice president on the PT ticket. Lula’s victory at the polls was celebrated by Costa Neto, who called it a “victory of hope over fear”.

The agreement between PT and PL yielded the subdivision of the Ministry of Transport to the party commanded by Costa Neto. Between 2003 and 2018, that is, between Lula’s and Michel Temer’s administrations, it was his party that was responsible for dealing the cards in the portfolio, a structure highly coveted by politicians precisely because of the control of infrastructure policy.

The command of the Ministry of Transport yielded many political alliances to Costa Neto, since it was one of the most sought after portfolios to allocate investments to the bases of allies through resources from parliamentary amendments. Costa Neto’s power over the ministry was such that, even in prison after being convicted in the Mensalão scandal, he was the one who had political control.

In 2014, during the administration of Dilma Rousseff (PT), for example, Costa Neto was decisive in the fall of then minister César Borges from the Ministry of Transport. From jail, he pressed the resignation of the then assistant to the president, at the risk of the party abandoning its support for the PT’s reelection. PL lawmakers even tried to advise the minister to pay a visit to Costa Neto in prison, but he rejected the political submission.

What corruption scandals surround Valdemar Costa Neto

Valdemar Costa Neto’s alliance with the PT during the Lula administration raised suspicions in the Public Ministry. In 2005, then-deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB-RJ) denounced the Mensalão scheme and accused Costa Neto of direct involvement. The ex-wife of the PL president testified to the Council of Ethics of the Chamber that the ex-husband used to send the party’s treasurer to Belo Horizonte to fetch “several suitcases” and that he had a “cofra” full of dollars.

Costa Neto resigned from his mandate at the time to avoid being revoked and admitted having received PT cash money to pay campaign debts, but claimed he was “led into error” and assured that the funds were not destined to the purchase of parliamentary support for approval of government projects.

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) understood that he would have received R$8.8 million to vote in favor of matters of interest to the federal government. The STF ministers agreed with the thesis that he and PL received R$ 10.8 million from publicist Marcos Valério’s companies.

Between the conviction, in November 2012, and the rejection of the infringing embargoes, in December 2013, Costa Neto remained at liberty and in political activity as a federal deputy, after being elected in 2010. Only after the STF decreed the final decision that he was arrested. Before, he resigned again from the mandate.

In 2016, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso granted a pardon. The magistrate agreed with the opinion of the then Attorney General of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot, that Costa Neto had fulfilled the requirements set out in the presidential pardon decree published at the end of 2015, by Dilma, after having served a quarter of the sentence and being until then in an open regime.

In 2013, Costa Neto was also the target of an investigation determined by the STF at the request of the PGR, which identified evidence of the former deputy’s participation in a scheme for sales of technical opinions from the government to private companies, with the participation of regulatory agencies.

In 2020, he became a defendant for embezzlement, passive corruption and fraud in the bid for an alleged overpricing scheme in the works of the North-South Railway section. Costa Neto was accused of corruption in Operation Lava-Jato in the complaint of businessman Ricardo Pessoa, from UTC Engenharia, who told the police that he received R$ 200 thousand “outside” and R$ 300 thousand in official donations to maintain a privileged relationship with the Ministry of Transport.