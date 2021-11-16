William Bonner and Natasha Dantas rescue a puppy on the roadside: ”An unexpected encounter”

Journalist William Bonner and his wife, Natasha Dantas, show the new canine member of the family, rescued on the road

William Bonner (57) and Natasha Dantas showed the new family member on social media!

The couple rescued a puppy last Sunday, 14, and presented the pet on Instagram, which was rescued on the roadside.

The physiotherapist shared the news by publishing family records with the newly arrived little animal, which was named tobias. In the images, their poodles also appear.

“’The best things happen when we don’t plan.’ The truth of this weekend. An unexpected encounter. A roadside rescue. A trip to the doctor to find out if everything was ok. The trip home – which would be temporary – but which ended up moving all the pieces and fitting everything together perfectly. As if he was just missing. Maktub. Meet Tobias. Or Toto. Or Tobi. The new canine member of the Bonemer family”, she said.

This Monday morning, the 15th, Natasha published a record of the three dogs in the family. “Who would have thought, huh?”, she wrote in the caption of the post.

William Bonner appears in unprecedented clicks of his marriage to Natasha Dantas

William Bonner and Natasha Dantas recently completed 3 years of marriage. She celebrated another year of the special date and published unpublished records of rehearsals she performed before the ceremony. “11/10/18 – 3 years ago – another day to call our own”, said Natasha.

