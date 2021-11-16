William Bonner and wife adopt dog that was abandoned on the road

Natasha Dantas, wife of William Bonner, used Instagram this Sunday (11/14) to publicize that she and her husband rescued a dog on the road. In the publication, Natasha showed images of the pet, which was named Tobias, and is already at home with his family.

“The best things happen when we don’t plan. The truth of this weekend”, began Dantas in the caption.

“An unexpected encounter. A roadside rescue. A trip to the doctor to find out if everything was ok. The trip home — which would have been temporary — but which ended up moving all the pieces and fitting everything together perfectly. As if he was just missing. Maktub. Meet Tobias. Or Toto. Or Tobi. The new canine member of the Bonemer family,” added Natasha.

In the click of the global journalist’s companion two other poodle puppies appear, which will now be Tobias’ friends. Check out: