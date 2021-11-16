William was enraged by recording The Crown near his home

For some members of the royal family, Netflix’s The Crown series is a real headache. The plot portrays dramatic situations from the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The British monarch has been in power since 1952. With the premiere of the fifth season, scheduled for November 2022, recordings continue at full steam and will bring the last years before the death of Princess Diana. According to the Express newspaper, the new episodes of the series have not pleased Lady Di’s son, Prince William, since before its release.

The series recreated the moment when Diana donned a short, tight black Versace outfit for the triumphant entry at an event at London’s Serpentine Gallery in 1994. On the same day, Prince Charles had admitted to betraying Lady Di in a TV interview. According to royal experts at the time, the dress worn by the princess was considered a breach of royal protocol and a way to fight back the adultery committed by her ex-husband, as the outfit left a lot of skin on display.

Princess Diana with her children William and Harry playing in the garden of Highgrove House Diana with her children William and Harry playing in the garden of Highgrove HouseTim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Princess Diana and Prince Charles with William Diana and Charles leaving the maternity ward with their firstborn, William, in her lapTim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Princess Diana’s funeral Princess Diana’s funeral processionAnwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Princess Diana with son William, Queen Elizabeth, Charles and Philip Lady Di with her son William, Queen Elizabeth, Charles and PhilipTim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Princess Diana with Prince William and Harry Princess Diana with her children, Princes Harry and WilliamTim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Princess Diana and children In July, Diana would turn 60 years old. She with children William and HarryPhoto: Reproduction 0

Creator of The Crown, Peter Morgan would not leave the iconic episode out of the Netflix show. The playwright recreated the scene inside Kensington Gardens, a space just half a mile from William and Kate Middleton’s front door. The Duke of Cambridge did not like the story, as the Express reported: “Industry insiders claimed that William was furious at the decision to film so close to his home.”

To The Sun, an insider close to the Dukes of Cambridge told The Crown’s producers that they did it all thoughtfully. “They could have chosen any location to recreate the scene, but they chose to select a space that William can almost see from his bedroom window. Imagine if he had seen it?” the messenger pointed out. In the source’s assessment, William must have been pleased with whoever freed the Kensington Palace garden for the recording.

“There are also likely to be questions such as how permission was given to use a royal park to film a drama that left the royal family deeply unhappy,” noted the royal informant. The source added: “It is disconcerting that Netflix has been granted permission to film at the location a few meters from Prince William’s house.” He and Kate Middleton live with their three children — George, Charlotte and Louis — in Kensington Palace, official residence of the Cambridge family.

Season 5 Summary

The Crown’s fifth season will feature on the small screen the scandals faced by royalty in the 1990s. One of the most anticipated episodes is the interpretation of the divorce between Charles and Diana, as well as the tragic death of the princess in 1997. car in Paris. The press and subjects speculate that the program will have a chapter dedicated to Lady Di’s interview with Martin Bashir in 1995. In the conversation, William’s mother made controversial statements about royal life.

In May, William appeared on a BBC program and, at the time, stressed that Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir “should never be seen again”. The Duke of Cambridge described that the chat had negatively affected his parents’ lives: “It was a huge contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has harmed countless others since then.” In season five of The Crown, actress Elizabeth Debicki will bring Lady Di to life.

