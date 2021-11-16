Willian should not return to Corinthians in the position he had been playing; understand

Willian has recovered from the injury to his left thigh that took him out of action from the 13th of August. Gradually, he should return to the Corinthians team.

When he was injured, Willian was coming off a streak being scaled by the left wing. There were four games in a row forming a trio with Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes in the starting lineup.

But, the tendency is that the attacking midfielder does not return to occupy the same sector.

As in his debut, against America, Willian should appear on the right wing in this comeback.

Last Friday, Renato Augusto revealed that Róger Guedes expressed discomfort for acting as a reference in the attack. From that point on, shirt 8 was cast as a center forward.

In the victory over Cuiabá, last Saturday, Jô was back in the starting line-up after a lot of external pressure for Renato Augusto to resume his position in midfield.

Róger Guedes, on the left wing, has been more at ease. The shirt 123 is the most decisive player of Timon since his first game for the club.

On the other hand, Gabriel Pereira began to sway to the right. The young man even lost his title to Gustavo Mosquito, who also did not support himself. It is precisely in this ‘gap’ that Willian must come as a solution.

With Giuliano and Renato Augusto in the frame and Willian and Róger Guedes at the ends, Sylvinho can have all the members of his quartet together, strengthened in their original positions, without improvisations, with obvious freedom of movement.

This system can be changed or switched if the technician understands that he needs a reference with more mobility than Jô. President Duilio Monteiro Alves has even admitted his intention to hire a new center forward for 2022.

So far, since returning from England, Willian has participated in five matches (America-MG, Palmeiras, Red Bull Bragantino, Bahia and Fluminense), all as a starter, but he hasn’t gone through a game without being replaced either.

During this period, Corinthians won three wins and two draws.

Leave your comment