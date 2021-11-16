Willian trains and can reinforce Corinthians against Flamengo; Piton remains among the holders

Embezzled in the last games due to injury, Willian returned to training with the Corinthians squad and could be new for the match against Flamengo, on Wednesday (17)

the cast of Corinthians he reappeared this Monday morning (15) and began training with a view to the duel against the Flamengo, fur brazilian, which takes place this Wednesday (17). The left flank had an important decision by the technical committee.

Lucas Piton, who played as holder against Cuiabá replacing Fábio Santos, suspended, could be part of Sylvinho’s lineup again. On this Monday, there was a defensive set-piece activity.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

As the report found out, the commander placed Piton alongside Fagner, João and Gil and trained with the young man in the starting lineup.

Midfielder Willian, who is still in physical transition, participated in the day’s activities with the other players. The athlete can be re-listed and must start on the bench.

Willian during Corinthians training, at CT Joaquim Grava Rodrigo Coca/Ag Corinthians

Athletes who acted for more than 45 minutes last Saturday participated in the warm-up and a ball possession job on Field 4.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Then, they returned to the inner part of the CT for regenerative work. The exceptions were midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto, who stayed all the time internally to control loads.

In addition to the ball possession training, Sylvinho promoted a team on a reduced field with the players.

This Tuesday, in the afternoon, Corinthians does the last training session before traveling to Rio de Janeiro for the duel against Flamengo. The match is scheduled to take place at Maracanã, at 21:30 (GMT) on Wednesday, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.