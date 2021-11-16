Win an Xbox 20th Anniversary Special Edition Porsche in Forza Horizon 5

Who wins the gift is you!

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox, Playground Games is sending out a Porsche 918 Spyder for all Forza Horizon 5 players.

That’s right, you won a Porsche 918 Spyder in Forza Horizon 5! To rescue your car, just go to the in-game message section and go to the “gifts” tab and your car will be there! The Porsche is configured with a special painting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox, check out some screenshots:

Click on the images to expand them.

