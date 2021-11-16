Windows 11 SE: System version focuses on students and entry-level PCs | Operational systems

Windows 11 SE is the operating system edition focused on entry-level notebooks used in the educational market. The new version was announced by Microsoft last Tuesday (9), with the promise of helping students to stay focused on their studies. Lighter, Windows 11 SE prioritizes cloud applications and comes to compete with Chrome OS, Google’s system.

O TechAll gathered six questions and answers about Windows 11 SE. Then, understand in detail the proposal of the new operating system from Microsoft, learn about the features it presents and check out devices compatible with the new edition of the OS.

Windows 11 SE: list has five questions and answers about the edition of the system with a focus on the education sector — Photo: Disclosure/Windows

Windows 11 SE is the new version of Windows 11 developed with a focus on the education sector and designed for low-cost computers. According to Microsoft, the platform was built from feedbacks teachers, and the idea is that the operating system is simpler and more intuitive, working on input devices in a secure way.

The new system is cloud-focused and supports a number of web-based educational applications. Furthermore, Windows 11 SE is also capable of running apps offline. Applications belonging to Microsoft 365, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and OneDrive, can be accessed by students without Internet access at home.

2. What devices will Windows 11 SE work on?

The new edition of the operating system will come factory-installed on low-end computers from brands such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Positivo. In addition, Microsoft has launched its own notebook, the Surface Laptop SE, which appears to rival Chromebooks.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop SE comes to rival Chromebooks — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

Microsoft’s laptop hits the market at around $249 (about R$1359 at the current currency rate). The model features an 11.6-inch screen and is equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

3. Does Windows 11 SE have the same features as Windows 11?

No. Since the purpose of the new edition of the operating system is to provide support for students to stay focused on their studies, Microsoft has removed some features that could be considered “distracting”. Among them are the company’s official app store — the Microsoft Store — and the Widgets panel, introduced with the release of Windows 11.

In addition, the Snap Layout multitasking setting, which allows you to open multiple windows at the same time on the PC, was also limited in Windows 11 SE. The feature is still available, but students will be able to open a maximum of two apps at the same time to split the screen.

4. Windows 11 SE comes with which apps?

The new edition of Windows 11 is optimized for Microsoft Edge and Microsoft 365 suite apps, which include Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneNote and OneDrive — the “most used educational experiences,” according to the company. Still, the new OS version will also support third-party apps like Chrome and Zoom.

Chrome: Browser will be present on Windows 11 SE — Photo: Melissa Cruz/TechTudo

Microsoft’s apps will be able to work offline on Windows 11 SE, and OneDrive will also be able to store documents locally on the PC. Thus, when there is no Internet connection, students will be able to save work or access computer files even without network access. When they return to school and the connection is re-established, the saved files will be synced to the cloud automatically.

5. Who can install new apps on Windows 11 SE?

Only IT professionals at the school will be able to download and install new applications on computers running Windows 11 SE. In addition, allowed apps are also restricted to some categories, which only include apps used for testing and assessments, apps to filter content and apps focused on accessibility, and other apps that can help with organization and communication in the classroom of class. According to Microsoft, the measure was adopted as a way to keep students and computers safe.

6. When will Windows 11 SE be available?

Windows 11 SE will only be available on low-cost PCs that are sold in bulk to schools and other educational institutions. Therefore, you will not be able to find computers with the operating system for sale at major retailers. According to Microsoft, the expectation is that the devices will begin to be sold through educational channels this year and throughout 2022.

With information from Microsoft (1, 2 and 3), The Verge, XDA Developers, WindowsCentral and ZDNet

