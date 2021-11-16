With 66 deaths in 24 hours, Brazil completes 15 days with an average below 300 – 11/15/2021

Brazil completed 15 days with the moving average of deaths marking numbers below 300 deaths per covid-19. Today, on average, 255 have lost their lives. In the last 24 hours, 66 deaths were registered in the country from the disease.

In all, 611,384 people lost their lives to the disease in the country. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL it is part, together with the State Health Departments.

The moving average is the indicator that corrects fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago.

The states of Acre, Amapá, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any deaths by covid-19 on the last day. The Federal District does not update pandemic data on weekends and holidays.

It is the second day in a row that Brazil has shown a trend of stability, with -2%. The country had been falling from the 1st of November to the 13th of the same month, when the level was stable again.

Six states and the DF are on a downward trend, while nine states are stable and nine are accelerating.

No region in the country showed a downward trend. Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and South are stable. The North continues accelerating (65%) for the fifth day in a row.

Today there were also 2,835 new cases of coronaviruses in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,958,306 positive diagnoses of the disease have been registered.

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil had 63 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 611,346 deaths across the country.

By the numbers reported by the folder, there were 2,799 positive tests for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, raising the total number of infected to 21,960,766 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,162,046 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 187,374 being followed up.

São Paulo is studying liberalizing the use of masks, but it relies on outdated data

To release the use of protective masks in open environments in December, the government of São Paulo draws an ideal scenario of the pandemic data so that the decision can be taken safely. Monitoring, however, is compromised.

For two months it has not been possible to know for sure how many people test positive for covid-19 in the state, as shown by surveys by Infotracker, a data analysis institute at USP and Unesp, and by a Facebook research network, supported by Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries).

The focus of the problem is an instability in the Ministry of Health’s e-SUS Notifica platform. Other states are also dealing with underreporting in the number of cases.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.