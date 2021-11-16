With annoyance, Neymar does not travel with the national team and is out of the duel with Argentina in San Juan | qualifiers – south america

A last-minute embezzlement for Tite’s selection. Neymar, shirt 10 and main attraction of the Brazilian team, felt muscle discomfort in his left thigh and does not travel to Argentina. He is out of this Tuesday’s duel for the qualifiers.

The match will be played in San Juan, at the Bicentenário stadium, at 20:30h – broadcast by TV Globo, SporTV and ge.

Neymar spoke with the coaching staff and, as Brazil is already classified and next week there is an important duel for the Champions League (a game between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, on Wednesday), it was decided to preserve the player. He already leaves for Paris this Wednesday.

CBF confirmed the information of the ge at 5 pm, with the following note:

“After training at the Palmeiras Soccer Academy this Monday morning (15), athlete Neymar Jr. complained of pain in the adductor region of his left thigh.

Neymar Jr. reported insecurity with the situation and because there was not enough time to carry out complementary exams, the coaching committee chose to preserve the player who will not travel with the Brazilian team’s delegation to San Juan, location of Tuesday’s game ( 16) against Argentina.”

The Brazilian team ended this Monday morning its preparation to face Argentina with possible four new features in the lineup for the classic. Without Neymar, Tite can turn to Vinicius Júnior or Philippe Coutinho.

The last training session before the game took place at CT do Palmeiras, in São Paulo, and was closed to journalists. CBF TV broadcast only the athletes’ warm-up, so it was not possible to identify a starting lineup.

The lineup tested on Sunday and which has a chance to start the derby – now without Neymar – against Argentina is: Alisson, Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Vini Júnior (Coutinho).