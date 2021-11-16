With doubts in all sectors, see the probable Grêmio squad, where to watch and schedule against Bragantino

In the first of the seven decisive games they will have for the Brasileirão, Grêmio is aiming more than ever at a victory against Bragantino this Tuesday, at the Arena, at 6 pm, still without being able to count on Douglas Costa. With a thigh adductor muscle injury, he is not on the list of athletes listed for this match.

Names like Kannemann, who did not play against América-MG due to hip pain, and Lucas Silva, who also left feeling, are doubtful for this match. Alisson, Campaz, Elias, Ferreira and Diego Souza, in theory, dispute four spots from the middle to the front.

In terms of the table, the team from Rio Grande do Sul follows in 19th place with 29 points, having seven less than Bahia, which is the first team outside the Z4.

Probable Guild

Brenno; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann (Ruan) and Cortez; Lucas Silva (Thiago Santos) and Sarará; Alisson (Campaz), Elias and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

Probable Bragantino

Julio Cesar; Weverton, Realpe, Nathan and Weverson; Emi Martínez, Luciano and Cristiano; Pedrinho, Helinho and Alerrandro.

Schedule

Tuesday (16), at 6 pm, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre.

Streaming

Premiere channel announces live broadcast.

Arbitration

Caio Max Augusto Vieira, assisted by Jean Marcio dos Santos and Lorival Candido das Flores. VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro. (quartet potiguar). Guild Related Check out the list of related by coach Vagner Mancini for the match against Red Bull Bragantino, in the 33rd round of the #Brasileirão2021. ⚽🇪🇪 #GRExRBB #Let’s Tricolor pic.twitter.com/UVxBVU3AYT — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) November 15, 2021