With Ibovespa down, Lojas Americanas, Cogna and Marfrig had the worst declines By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – With the return of the markets after the holiday, the release of – prior to – and of , the index retreated 0.23%, with 106,094 points at 10:30 am. Pão de Açúcar (SA:), Natura (SA:) and Braskem (SA:) led the rises, while Lojas Americanas (SA:), Cogna (SA:) and Marfrig (SA:) were the highlights among the index’s declines.

See the main corporate news of the day.

CVC (SA:) – The company, with a new store model, plans to open 200 franchises in 24 months. According to O Globo, the first 15 franchise stores will open by the end of this year – eight in São Paulo and seven in Rio. The company currently has more than 800 franchisees. Shares rose 0.78% to R$ 16.72.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer announced a contract with Nigeria’s Overland Airways to sell three new E175 jets, with purchase rights for another three aircraft of the same model. In addition, the federal government nodded to the company after the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) unilaterally withdrew from honoring the purchase of 28 units of the KC-390 Millennium freighter. According to the Minister of Defense, General Braga Netto, the negotiation has not ended. The shares rose 1.37% to R$ 22.27.

Anima (SA:) – The company reported adjusted net income of BRL 58.6m in the 3rd quarter of this year, which represents an increase of 195.8% year-on-year. The papers advanced 2.75% to R$7.48.

Xp Inc (NASDAQ:) (SA:) – XP announced this Tuesday (16) the acquisition of a minority stake in Vista Capital, a manager with R$4.5 billion in assets. According to a statement, the objective is to develop the most complete ecosystem of managers and distributors in the country. In addition, XP Asset launched three ETFs with ESG strategy in emerging and developed countries: ESGE11, ESGD11 and ESGU11. The broker’s BDRs were down 1.26% to R$181.70.

Hi (SA:) – Brazilian Association of Telecommunications Service Providers (Telcomp) demanded from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) that the draft of the agreement on the division of the company’s mobile network against competitors be made public. The shares fell 2.08% to R$ 0.94.

Traders Club (SA:) – The platform for investors TC bought a 20% stake in the private equity manager DXA, according to a relevant fact sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on Tuesday. The shares retreated 3.71% to R$ 5.97.

Sinqia (SA:) – The company reported net income of BRL 3 million in the quarter, an increase of 248.4% compared to the same period in 2020. The shares retreated 1.75% to BRL 17.98.

Vibra Energy (SA:) – The company reported net income of R$ 598 million in the 3rd quarter, growth of 78.5% in the annual comparison. The papers advanced 1.58% to R$23.13.

Eletrobras (SA:) – The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) must hold the privatization of the company until next year. The minister responsible for the report will go on vacation, with a return scheduled for the end of January. At 10:33 am, common shares were down 3.26%.