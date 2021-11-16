With muscle pain, Neymar does not face Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers

Striker Neymar misses the Brazilian team in this Tuesday’s derby (16), at 20:30 (GMT), against Argentina, for the 14th round of the World Cup qualifiers due to muscle pain.

According to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the shirt 10 complained of pain in the adductor in his left thigh during training this Monday (15th), at the Palmeiras Football Academy, in São Paulo.

“Because there is not enough time to carry out complementary exams, the coaching staff chose to preserve the player who will not travel with the Brazilian team’s delegation to San Juan [Argentina], location of this Tuesday’s game”, informed the CBF, in a press release.

The tactical training commanded by Tite, with the willingness of the team that will start against the Argentines, was not shown. The press only had access to the images of the athletes’ warm-up, transmitted by the CBF TV channel on YouTube.

In training on Tuesday (14), Tite made three changes in relation to the team that defeated Colombia 1-0 last Friday (12), at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo: defender Thiago Silva, the defensive midfielder Casemiro (suspended) and forward Gabriel Jesus were replaced by Éder Militão, Fabinho and Matheus Cunha, respectively.

In Neymar’s vacancy, the likely option will be Vinícius Júnior, who also acts on the left side of the attack.

Brazil should face Argentina with: Alisson, Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Júnior.