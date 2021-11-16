Without Neymar, Brazil visits Argentina, which wants to guarantee







Neymar in the match between Argentina and Brazil Photo: Maga Jr/O Fotografico/Gazeta Press

THE Argentina can you guarantee yourself today at Qatar World Cup if you win the Brazil. In addition, the Argentines have not yet swallowed the interruption of the September game at Neo Química Arena and blame the Brazilians, despite having disrespected the country’s sanitary rules. in San Juan. Biggest problem for him was losing Neymar in time.

Neymar didn’t even travel. Yesterday, a few hours before leaving for Argentina, he complained of pain in the adductor in his left thigh and, as there was no time for complementary exams, he was dismissed from the delegation. It will be one of four changes Tite intends to make from the team that beat Colombia on Thursday.

Neymar should be replaced by Vinícius Junior, but Coutinho also has chances. housemiro, suspended, will give way to Fabinho. in bad phase, Gabriel Jesus stay in the bank and Matheus Cunha is the most highly rated. in defense, Eder Militao enter the vacancy of Thiago Silva.

Tite dismisses Argentine hostility towards Brazilians over the September incidents. At the time, the game was stopped by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) due to irregularities in the entry of Argentine players in Brazil amid restrictions determined due to the covid-19 pandemic. The interruption caused friction and dissatisfaction among Argentines.

The coach hopes that the game, today, will be resolved on the field. “It’s difficult to scale this, I don’t know the view that Argentina faced all these facts,” he declared. “That we play a great game, that it is a great show and that it has an inside-the-field stamp.”

He regretted the non-completion of that game, but stressed: “I am clear that, before football, there is health, there are laws and correctness of facts. This all happened. Now, how these situations are faced is quite private, personal and personal.”

Another lament in the selection is with the fact that today’s derby is in the city of San Juan and in a stadium with capacity for only 25,000 fans. “We understood that Brazil x Argentina deserved better infrastructure,” said assistant César Sampaio.

eye on the vacancy

In Argentina, Messi will play from the start. With 28 points, the rivals mathematically qualify for the Cup if they win today.

“This team from Brazil is the most vertical in recent times. We will try to minimize the good things they have. We want control of the match,” said coach Lionel Scaloni.