Women sue Qatar for invasive airport tests – International

Intimate review of women in 2020 at Doha airport generated international criticism of the Qatar government (photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP)

Several women undergoing gynecological examinations at Doha airport are going to sue the Qatar authorities, seeking compensation for an embarrassment that has generated international condemnation, announced her lawyer on Monday (15/11).

Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights departing Doha were subjected to searches in late 2020, when authorities were looking for the mother of a newborn baby who was abandoned in an airport restroom.

The incident has sparked outrage and fueled fears about the treatment of women in Qatar, which is expected to welcome thousands of visitors at the 2022 World Cup. Qatar is an ultra-conservative Muslim monarchy, where sex and motherhood outside of marriage are punishable by imprisonment.

Faced with the potentially devastating commercial and image damage from the incident, Qatar has pledged to ensure the future safety of female passengers.

The emirate’s prime minister apologized and the airport security officer allegedly responsible for the search was punished.

But Damian Sturzaker, the victims’ lawyer, said the women were not informed of the improvements in airport procedures and that their attempts to seek mediation were unsuccessful.